फटकार:अस्पताल में गंदगी देख डीएम ने लगाई फटकार

वारिसलीगंज3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वारिसलीगंज और पकरीबरावां में सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र का जिलाधिकारी ने किया निरीक्षण

जिलाधिकारी यशपाल मीणा ने मंगलवार की दोपहर बाद जिला के अन्य अधिकारियों के साथ वारिसलीगंज पीएचसी का निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान अस्पताल परिसर में यत तत्र पड़ी गंदगी देख जिलाधिकारी भड़क गए। मौके पर मौजूद स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को फ़टकार लगाते हुए सुधरने की नसीहत दिया। अचानक जिलाधिकारी समेत अन्य अधिकारियों को अस्पताल में देख इधर उधर मौजूद स्वस्थ्यकर्मी भाग दौड करते हुए अस्पताल पहुंचा। मौके पर मौजूद लेखापाल से डीएम ने जब उपस्थिति पंजी की मांग किया।

तब लेखापाल ने कमरे में ताला बंद रहने की बात कही। जिसपर जिलाधिकारी ने एक कर्मी को ताला तोड़ने का निर्देश दिया। हलांकि इतना कहकर डीएम प्रसव कक्ष की ओर चले गए और कमरे का ताला टूटने से बच गया। प्रसव वार्ड में उपस्थित नर्सों से प्रसव कक्ष का हाल जाना। डीएम व अन्य अधिकारियों के आने की सूचना मिलते ही प्रखंड उपप्रमुख अमरेश मिस्त्री, राजद नेता सुरेंद्र प्रसाद यादव, व स्थानीय लोग अस्पताल मैं व्याप्त कुव्यवस्था के बारे में जिलाधिकारी को जानकारी दी। इस दौरान उपप्रमुख श्री मिस्त्री ने अस्पताल की कुव्यवस्था, चिकित्सकों की लापरवाही समेत अन्य शिकायत से डीएम को विस्तार से जानकारी दी गई। जिसपर जिलाधिकारी ने कहा कि आपने पहले जो भी लिखित शिकायत किया है।

उसकी प्रतिलिपि एसडीएम को सौपने को कहा। पीएचसी निरीक्षण के दौरान जब डीएम ओपीडी चैंबर पहुंचे तो चिकित्सक की कुर्सी खाली पाया। हलांकि बाद में ड्यूटी वाले चिकित्सक डॉ धीरज कुमार कुछ देर बाद उपस्थित हुए। तत्पश्चात डीएम ने प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी की खोज किया तब उपस्थित अस्पताल के कर्मचारियों द्वारा दोपहर बाद आवास चले जाने की सूचना दिया गया। जिलाधिकारी के साथ जिला उपविकास आयुक्त वैभव चौधरी तथा एसडीएम उमेश भारती मौजूद थे। जिलाधिकारी के अस्पताल आने की सूचना बाद ड्यूटी से फरार स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों में हड़कंप मच रहा है। वारिसलीगंज के बाद जिला पदाधिकारी पकरीबरावां अस्पताल निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे।

