विधानसभा चुनाव:मतों के जोड़ घटाव में जुटे उम्मीदवारों के समर्थक

वारिसलीगंज4 घंटे पहले
  • दो दलीय एवं एक निर्दलीय कर रहे जीत का दावा

पिछले तीन सप्ताह से अधिक समय से चुनावी रंग में रंगा वारिसलीगंज बाजार समेत ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में चुनाव समाप्त होने के बाद वातावरण शांत हो गया है। लेकिन चाय पान की दुकान हो या ग्रामीण चौपाल सभी जगह लोग सिर्फ मतों का जोड़ घटाव कर अपने समर्थित उम्मीदवार के जीत का दावा कर रहे हैं।

शांतिपूर्वक व निष्पक्ष तरीके से संपन्न हुए मतदान के बाद हर दल के समर्थक अपने आप को जीत के करीब होने की बात बता कर खुश हो रहे हैं। कोई जातीय आधार पर तो कोई अतिपिछड़े समुदाय का वोट अपने पक्ष में जाने का दावा करते हुए जीत और मतों भी खराब होने का फायदा मिलने की बात कह कर जीत का दावा करने में लगे हुए हैं। यह सिलसिला अब मतगणना की तिथि यानि आगामी 09 नबम्बर तक चलता रहेगा। कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष सह महागठबंधन के कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी सतीश कुमार उर्फ मंटन सिंह के समर्थक एमवाई समीकरण समेत 40 फीसदी सवर्णों का मत का जोड़ घटाव कर 20 हज़ार मतों से अपना जीत सुनिश्चित बता रहे हैं। जबकि एनडीए गठबंधन के भाजपा प्रत्याशी निवर्तमान विधायक अरुणा देवी के समर्थकों द्वारा सवर्णों का अधिकांश वोट के अलावे अतिपिछड़े व दलित मतदाताओं का वोट जोड़कर तीन दहाई के अंतर से अपना जीत का दावा कर रहे हैं।

वहीं पूर्व विधायक सह पूर्व जदयू जिलाध्यक्ष प्रदीप कुमार की पत्नी आरती सिन्हा निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी तौर पर चुनाव मैं अपना किस्मत आजमा रही थी। उनके समर्थक बताते हैं कि जेडीयू का परंपरागत वोटों के अलावे प्रायः सभी जाति धर्म के लोगो का वोट निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी आरती सिन्हा को मिली है। दावा करते हुए कहते हैं कि चाहे पांच सौ का अंतर से ही हो लेकिन जीत हमारे उम्मीदवार का होना है। इस प्रकार से वारिसलीगंज विधानसभा चुनाव में प्रचार के दौरान दिख रहा त्रिकोणीय संघर्ष चुनाव के बाद भी बना हुआ है। यही कारण है कि विस् चुनाव संपन्न होने के बाद तीनों प्रत्यासियो के समर्थक अपना जीत सुनिश्चित बताकर खुश हो रहे हैं।

जबकि कुछ लोग महागठबंधन तो कुछ एनडीए गठबंधन के प्रत्याशी का जीत पक्का बता कर पांच किलो रसगुल्ला सहित दो से पांच हज़ार रुपये तक का शर्त लगा रहे हैं। इस प्रकार से तीनों प्रमुख उम्मीदवारों के समर्थक अपने प्रत्याशी के जीत का दावा कर रहे हैं तो सात अन्य उम्मीदवार जो विधायक बनने का सपना पूरा करने के लिए चुनाव में किस्मत आजमा रहे थे कि क्षेत्र में कोई विशेष चर्चा नहीं है।

