बेन का मतदान केंद्र संख्या 27:ईवीएम में गड़बड़ी: एक घंटे तक बाधित रहा मतदान

बेन3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

कुछ बूथों पर इवीएम मशीनों में गड़बड़ी के कारण मतदान कुछ समय के लिए बाधित रहा। सुबह सात बजे से मतदान केंद्र संख्या-27 उत्क्रमित मवि नोहसा का इवीएम मशीन एक घंटे के लिए बाधित रहा। जिसे ठीक कर मतदान की प्रक्रिया शुरु हुई। नालंदा विधानसभा के मतदान केंद्र संख्या -222, 222क, 223, 223क पर पेट्रोलिंग पार्टी के वाहन पर कांग्रेस पार्टी का स्टिकर लगा था। जिस पर मीडिया कर्मी की नजर पड़ते ही पुलिस व चालक सकते में आ गये। पुलिस जवान की मौजूदगी में स्टिकर को वाहन से चालक ने हटाया। मतदान के दौरान नालंदा विधानसभा के बूथ संख्या-223, 222 क पर 90 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग उसरीपर निवासी राजेन्द्र यादव, बेन निवासी 87 वर्षीय महिला शांति देवी और 77 वर्षीय दिव्यांग दिलकेश्वर प्रसाद ने अपने पोते के सहारे मतदान केंद्र पर पहुंचकर अपने मत का प्रयोग कियाग्रामीण विकास सह संसदीय कार्य मंत्री श्रवण कुमार, उनकी पत्नी मंजु कुमारी, पुत्र शुभम कुमार एवं दोनों पुत्रियां स्वीटी और मिक्की ने मतदान केन्द्र संख्या -223 पर मतदान किया। कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच बेन प्रखंड में 52 प्रतिशत लोगों ने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया।

