कार्रवाई:290 नशीले इंजेक्शन व शीशियाें के साथ युवक किया गिरफ्तार, मामला दर्ज

डेराबस्सी5 घंटे पहले
आरोपी एवं उससे बरामद नशीली दवाओं के साथ लालडू पुलिस। - Dainik Bhaskar
आरोपी एवं उससे बरामद नशीली दवाओं के साथ लालडू पुलिस।

पंजाब सरकार की तरफ से राज्य में तस्करी की रोकथाम एवं निकाय चुनाव संबंधित हिदायतों के तहत डाॅक्टर रवजोत कौर ग्रेवाल आईपीएस पुलिस देहाती, डीएसपी गुरबख्शीश सिंह मान की रहनुमाई में लालडू एसएचओ इंस्पेक्टर सुखबीर सिंह की निगरानी में पुलिस पार्टी ने एक पैदल व्यक्ति को गिरफ्तार कर उसके कब्जे से 290 नशीले इंजेक्शन और 290 नशीली दवा की शीशियां बरामद की गई है।

डेराबस्सी कोर्ट में पेश करने पर आरोपी को 3 दिन के रिमांड पर पुलिस को सौंपा गया है। डीएसपी गुरबख्शीश सिंह मान के अनुसार पुलिस नाकाबंदी मेन हाईवे झरमड़ी बैरियर के निकट शिव मंदिर के पास एक पैदल व्यक्ति को संदिग्ध हालात में घूमते देखा गया।

उसे रोककर तलाशी ली गई तो उसके कब्जे से 290 नशीले इंजेक्शन और 290 नशीली दवा एविल की शीशियां भी बरामद की गई। आरोपी की पहचान जसकरण बग्गण पुत्र शशि कुमार बग्गण वासी मकान नंबर 1389, सेक्टर-41बी, चंडीगढ़ के तौर पर हुई है।

उसके खिलाफ पुलिस ने एनडीपीएस एक्ट के तहत केस दर्ज कर कोर्ट में पेश करने पर आरोपी का तीन दिन का रिमांड हासिल हुआ है। पूछताछ में आरोपी ने बताया कि उक्त नशीली दवाएं वह अंबाला से लाकर चंडीगढ़ में बेचता था। आरोपी से और पूछताछ जारी है।

