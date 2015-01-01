पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चोरी की वारदात:कूड़ा बीनने वाली 7 महिलाएं ताले तोड़ लाखों के सूट समेटकर फरार

डेराबस्सी4 घंटे पहले
आरोपी महिलाएं सीसीटीवी में हुईं कैद
  • 36 घंटे में चोरी की 3 वारदात, पुलिस के हाथ खाली

डेराबस्सी शहर में इन दोनों चोरी की वारदातें बढ़ती जा रही हैं। बीते 36 घंटों में शहर में दो जगह चोरों ने और एक जगह मोबाइल स्नेचर्स ने कुल तीन वारदातें अंजाम दीं। डेराबस्सी की मीरा मल्ली मार्केट में एक दुकान के ताले तोड़ कूड़ा बिनने वाली महिलाएं साढ़े 3 लाख रु के लेडीज सूट बोरों में भरकर फरार हो गईं।

ये 7 चोर महिलाएं सूट कंधों पर बोरों में लाद कर ले जाती हुई सीसीटीवी कैमरे में भी दिख रही है। मेन बाजार में एक अन्य दुकान से एक व्यक्ति आंख बचाकर बैटरी का टूलकिट बैग लेकर फरार हो गया जबकि एक साइकल चालक का सेलफोन मोटरसाइकिल सवार दो युवक छीनकर फरार हो गए। तीनों शिकायतें मिलने के बावजूद पुलिस के हाथ अभी तक कोई चोर नहीं लगा है।

जानकारी मुताबिक डेराबस्सी की मीरा मल्ली मार्किट में मोहम्मद अरशद की खान हैंडलूम के नाम से लेडीज सूट, गद्दे, तौलियों इत्यादि की थोक की दुकान है। मोहम्मद अरशद पुत्र सुलेमान ने बताया कि उसने सुबह आकर देखा तो दुकान के ताले टूटे हुए थे।

अंदर से लाखों रुपए के लेडीज सूट लकड़ी के शोकेस में से गायब थे। बाद में आसपास सीसीटीवी कैमरों की मदद ली गई तो तड़के करीब 4:30 बजे कूड़ा बिनने जैसे हालात में दिख रही कुछ महिलाओं ने ताले तोड़े और करीब 15 मिनट में ही अपने साथ लाए बोरों में लाखों रुपए के सूट भरकर कृष्णा मंदिर की ओर फरार हो गईं।

कैमरों में 7 महिलाएं बोरों में भरकर सूट ले जाती हुई नजर जरूर आ रही है परंतु पहचान के लायक नहीं हैं। माना जा रहा है कि आगे जाकर वह किसी वाहन में सवार होकर फरार हुई हैं। उधर डेराबस्सी मेन बाजार की शुरुआत में हाईवे पर बनी हिमगिरी बैटरीज नामक खुली दुकान में ग्राहक के रूप में दाखिल हुआ एक युवक आंख बचा कर वहां से एक काला बैग लेकर फरार हो गया।

दुकान मालिक हिमांशु के अनुसार इस काले बैग में कुछ नगदी और बैटरी के टूल्स की किट थी जिसे चोर कैशबैक समझकर फरार हुआ।

