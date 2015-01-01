पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

स्वच्छता की प्रति सचेत:रेहड़ी- फड़ी वालों को सफाई रखने के बारे किया जागरूक

डेराबस्सी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

केंद्र सरकार के नेशनल अर्बन आजीविका मिशन की दीनदयाल अंतोदय योजना के तहत पहली बार डेराबस्सी में पीजीआई टीम के साथ मिलकर नगर परिषद द्वारा बृजेश गांधी सामुदायिक भवन में रेहड़ी फड़ी वालों के लिए लोन मेले में सामर्थ्य निर्माण व प्रशिक्षण के अलावा साफ सफाई रखने के लिए वर्कशॉप का आयोजन किया गया। .

इसमें 70 रेहड़ी फड़ी वालों ने दस हजार रुपए के सरकारी लोन के लिए अपने आवेदन रजिस्टर्ड कराए जबकि 16 लोगों को लोन की मंजूरी के बाद उसकी अदायगी भी कर दी गई। पीजीआई से डॉ. पूनम खन्ना की अगुवाई में डॉ. रचना श्रीवास्तव व डॉ. रचियता ने साफ-सफाई रखने के लिए रेहड़ी फड़ी वालों को जागरूक किया।

योजना की जिला मैनेजर प्रीति अरोड़ा पाठक ने बताया कि 10 हजार रु के लोन की किश्तों की एक साल के भीतर सही समय पर अदायगी करने पर लाभार्थी को 1200 रु का कैश बैक भी दिया जाएगा। डेराबस्सी नगर परिषद की मार्फत साफ सफाई के लिए पहली बार सबसे अधिक 200 ऐप्रन तैयार करने के लिए सेल्फ हेल्प ग्रुप को ऑर्डर प्राप्त हुए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें