परेशानी:डेराबस्सी में 21 हजार वोट काटने पर अकाली दल, भाजपा ने दायर किए एतराज

डेराबस्सी2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एसडीएम कार्यालय में वोटर सूची में भारी गड़बड़ी को लेकर एतराज दायर करते हुए भारतीय जनता पार्टी के सदस्य।
  • 256 वोटर्स थे जीरकपुर के, जोड़ दिए लालडू बूथ से, वोटर्स को दोबारा सूची में बहाल करने की मांग की

डेराबस्सी हलके में आगामी निकाय चुनाव में प्रशासन की ओर से जारी वोटर सूची ड्राफ्ट नोटिफिकेशन में भारी धांधली को लेकर अकालीदल और भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने डेराबस्सी एसडीएम को उनके कार्यालय पहुंचकर अपने-अपने एतराज दायर किए।

अकाली दल की ओर से एमएलए एनके शर्मा ने एतराज के साथ शिकायत पत्र दायर करते हुए आरोप लगाया कि जीरकपुर, डेराबस्सी और लालडू से 21000 से भी अधिक वोटर्स ड्राफ्ट नोटिफिकेशन के दौरान वोटर सूची से हटा दिए गए हैं।

उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि कांग्रेस की शह पर उसे फायदा पहुंचाने के लिए वोटर्स के नाम सूची से हटा कर सरकार लोगों को वोट डालने के संवैधानिक अधिकार से महरुम करना चाहती है जो अकाली दल कभी नहीं होने देगा। यहां 11 पूर्व पार्षदों के साथ पहुंचे हलका विधायक ने जीरकपुर से 10950 वोटर्स, डेराबस्सी से 6522 वोटर्स और लालडू से 2534 वोट काटे जाने पर पुरानी वोटर सूची के आधार पर शिकायत व एतराज देते हुए इन वोटर्स को दोबारा सूची में बहाल करने की मांग की।

उन्होंने कहा कि प्रशासनिक स्टाफ ने फील्ड में जाने की बजाय कांग्रेस नेताओं के घर बैठकर उक्त वोटर्स के नाम सूचियों में से मनमाने ढंग से उड़ा दिए हैं। पूरे हलके में 21000 से अधिक अकाली दल समर्थक वोटर्स के नाम सूचियों से काट दिए गए हैं, इनमें उम्मीदवारों सहित उनके परिवार व समर्थक भी शामिल हैं। खुद उनके परिवार की वोटें अन्य वार्डों में पहुंचा दी गई हैं।

इसके अलावा हजारों की तादाद में उनके समर्थकों के नाम मनमाने ढंग से एक वार्ड से दूसरे वार्ड में शिफ्ट कर दिए गए हैं। ऐसा करके कांग्रेसी चुनाव जीतने की गलतफहमी पाले बैठे हैं और हार के डर से लोकतांत्रिक ढंग से चुनाव लड़ने से कतरा रहे हैँ। उनके साथ डेराबस्सी और लालडू से भी अकाली दल के पूर्व पार्षद एसडीएम कार्यालय में हाजिर हुए।

पहली बार आमने सामने हुए अकाली व भाजपाई

गठबंधन टूटने के बाद हो चुनाव दौरान पहली बार अकालीदल और भाजपा नेता डेराबस्सी एसडीएम कार्यालय में आमने सामने हुए। दरअसल, भाजपा की प्रदेश कार्यकारिणी सदस्य मुकेश गांधी की अगुवाई में जीरकपुर, डेराबस्सी से शिव टोनी सैनी, पूर्व पार्षदों के अलावा लालडू से राजेश राणा सहित सदस्यों ने डेराबस्सी एसडीएम से मिले और पूरे हलके में करीब 20 हजार वोट काटे जाने का एतराज दर्ज कराने पहुंचे थे।

इस बीच ही एनके शर्मा अपने पार्षदों के साथ वहां आ पहुंचे। अपने पुराने नेता को देख भाजपाइयों ने उन्हें नमस्ते करते हुए कार्यालय से बाहर आ गए और एक घंटे बाद एनके शर्मा के लौटने पर ही एडीएम के पास दोबारा पहुंचे।

एसडीएम कुलदीप बाबा ने कहा की वोटर सूचियों की ड्राफ्टिंग में जो कमियां रह गई हैं उन्हें एतराजों के आधार पर पूरा किया जाएगा। 16 दिसंबर को एतराज दर्ज कराने की आखिरी तारीख के बाद वाेटर सूचियां रिवाइज होंगी।

256 वोटर्स थे जीरकपुर के, जोड़ दिए लालडू बूथ से
वार्ड वाइज सर्वे में तैनात सरकारी अमले ने ड्यूटी में भारी कोताही बरती है जो अब सामने आ रही है। जीरकपुर के बूथ नंबर 40 की 256 वोट लालडू जोड़ दी गई हैं। एनके शर्मा ने कहा कि काफी माथापच्ची करने के बाद ये वोटें लालडू नगर निकाय के बूथ नंबर 16 में जाकर मिलीं।

इसकी शिकायत भी एसडीएम को दी गई। शर्मा ने कहा जीरकपुर के पूर्व 11 अकाली पार्षदों के वादों से सैकड़ों की तादाद में न केवल वोट काटी गईं बल्कि उन्हें नियमों के खिलाफ दूसरे वार्डों से जोड़ दिया गया है।

न 3 में रहा, न 13 में और न अब 14 में: पूर्व पार्षद
डेराबस्सी एसडीएम कार्यालय में एतराज फाइल करते हुए पूर्व पार्षद अजायब सिंह के कारण स्थिति हास्यपाद हो गई। अजायब सिंह ने कहा कि वे अब 3 में रहे, न 13 में और न ही 14 में उनकी वोट है। दरअसल, उनकी शिकायत का लहजा एक हास्य पद मुहावरे का परिचायक बना।

जीरकपुर से तीन बार पार्षद रहे अजायब सिंह ने अपनी व परिवार की वोट कटने की बात कर रहे थे। पहले उनका वार्ड तीन रहा था, फिर 13 हुआ और नई वार्डबंदी में 14 बताया जा रहा है। इसी प्रकार जीरकपुर नगर प्रधान रहे कुलविंदर सोही ने बताया कि उनके वार्ड से बलटाना गांव की सारी 1104 वोट किसी और ही वार्ड में शिफ्ट कर दी गई हैं जबकि स्काईनेट काॅलोनी की पूरी वोटें ही काट दी गई हैं।

