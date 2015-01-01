पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्राइम:शादी में आए बाराती ने होटल के बाहर की फायरिंग, केस दर्ज

डेराबस्सीएक घंटा पहले
अंबाला-चंडीगढ़ हाईवे पर होटल सौगात में करनाल से आई बारात में से एक शख्स ने होटल के बाहर फायरिंग की। इसका पता चलने पर होटल मैनेजर ने तुरंत पुलिस को सूचना दी पुलिस द्वारा तफ्तीश के बाद होटल मैनेजर की शिकायत पर फायरिंग करने वाले बाराती की शिनाख्त कर उसके खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया है।

जानकारी मुताबिक स्थानीय सौगात होटल में करनाल से करीब 50 लोगों की बारात अपने निजी वाहनों में बीती रात यहां पहुंची थी। इस दौरान रात करीब 9:30 बजे होटल के बाहर रुकी बारात में से एक शख्स ने हवा में दो राउंड गोलियां चलाकर फायरिंग की।

गोलियों की आवाज का संज्ञान आसपास लोगों ने भी लिया और होटल मैनेजर ने भी खुद बाहर निकल कर घटना बारे जानकारी प्राप्त की। होटल मैनेजर संजीव कुमार ने इसकी सूचना डेराबस्सी पुलिस को दी।

पुलिस आरोपी को गिरफ्तार करने में जुटी...

एएसआई कुलदीप सिंह ने बताया तफ्तीश में पता चला है कि करनाल से आई बारात में एक शख्स ने यह फायरिंग की थी। उसकी शिनाख्त बॉबी लूथरा पुत्र सुभाष चंद्र लूथरा अशोक गली कृष्णा मोहल्ला यमुना पार, नई दिल्ली के तौर पर हुई है। कुल 2 हवाई फायर किए जाने का पता चला है।

हवाई फायरिंग के बाद कारतूस के खाली खोल बरामद करने की कोशिश की जा रही है। बहरहाल आरोपी के खिलाफ आईपीसी 188 और 336 के अलावा आर्म्स एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया है। हालांकि बारात लौट चुकी है, लेकिन आरोपी को गिरफ्तार करने की कोशिश जारी है।

