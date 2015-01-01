पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आस्था:जैन मुनि जगदीश गौशाला में किया गया गौ पूजन

डेराबस्सी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

गोपाल अष्टमी के दिन डेराबस्सी विधानसभा हलका के कांग्रेस इंचार्ज दीपेंद्र सिंह ढिल्लों ने जैन मुनि जगदीश गौशाला में गौ पूजा की और विधिपूर्वक गौ माता का आशीर्वाद प्राप्त किया। ढिल्लों ने इस अवसर पर गौ सेवा को अति उत्तम सेवा करार दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि गौ माता की सेवा करने से गौ सेवा का फल जरूर मिलता है , श्री कृष्ण जी महाराज गायों को चराते थे जिसका मुख्य उद्देश्य गौ माता की सेवा करना ही था।

लोगों को संबोधित करते हुए दीपेंद्र ढिल्लों ने कहा कि डेराबस्सी इलाके में जो लावारिस गाय भूखी घूमती थी, उन्हें डेराबस्सी प्रशासन की मदद से लालडू के नजदीक मगरा गांव की गौशाला में पहुंचाया गया है। ढिल्लों ने कहा कि भगवान कृष्ण सभी धर्मों जातियों से ऊपर जनमानस के पूजनीय थे जिन्होंने गौ सेवा का मार्ग हम सब को दिखाया है इसलिए धर्म जाति से ऊपर उठकर हमें गौ माता की सेवा करनी है।

ढिल्लों ने गौ पूजा के बाद गौ माता के पैर धोकर उन्हें श्रद्धा पूर्वक गले में फूलों की माला पहनाई तथा तिलक लगाकर चारे का भोग भी लगाया। इस मौके एकत्रित लोगों ने दीपेंद्र ढिल्लों से गौधन की रक्षा करने और उनकी देखभाल करने की अपील की। उन्होंने कहा कि बीते वर्ष मगरा गौशाला में ठंड के कारण कई गौधन की मृत्यु हो गई थी इसलिए इस बार उचित प्रयास किए जाएं।

ढिल्लों ने आश्वासन दिया कि सरकार द्वारा स्थापित मगरा गौशाला में गौ माता के रखरखाव , तथा चारा आदि पर आने वाले खर्च की कोई कमी नहीं आने दी जाएगी। दीपेंद्र ढिल्लो ने डेराबस्सी में से लावारिस गौ माता को गौशाला मगरा में भेजे जाने के कार्य में रंजीत सिंह रेडी युवा कांग्रेस नेता की सेवाओं की प्रशंसा भी की।

इस अवसर पर डेराबस्सी के युवा कांग्रेस नेता रंजीत सिंह रेडी, पूर्व सिटी कांग्रेस प्रधान प्रेम सिंह, हरविंदर लकी, गौशाला चेयरमैन प्रिंस जैन, प्रधान रविंद्र जैन, उप प्रधान संजय जैन, कैशियर विकास जैन, राजेश जैन, भूषण जैन, तरसेम जैन तथा जीबीपी बिल्डर्स की ओर से सतीश गुप्ता सहित शहर के बहुत सारे गणमान्य व्यक्ति उपस्थित थे।

इसके अलावा सर्वहितकारी स्कूल के पूर्व छात्र परिषद के सदस्य बिजली विभाग के एसडीओ पुनीत शर्मा समाजसेवी सुधीर मिड्डा, अनमोल, पूजा, अरमान के अलावा कई अन्य सदस्य ने भी गौ सेवा में बढ़-चढ़कर योगदान दिया एवं पूर्व छात्र परिषद द्वारा कोरोना महामारी को देखते हुए रक्तदान शिविर के आयोजन पर भी विचार किया।

