हिदायत:ढिल्लों ने कहा -सेहत व पढ़ाई हर एक मनुष्य के लिए जरूरी है

डेराबस्सी7 घंटे पहले
हर एक मनुष्य को अपनी सेहत का पूरा ध्यान रखना चाहिए। सेहत और पढ़ाई हर एक मनुष्य के लिए ज़रूरी है। कांग्रेस सरकार की तरफ से सेहत सेवाओं में विस्तार करते राज्य के सेहत सब सैंटरों को अपग्रेड किया है। इन विचारों को हलका डेराबस्सी कांग्रेस पार्टी के इंचार्ज दीपइन्दर ढिल्लों ने नगर काउंसिल डेराबस्सी में पड़ते गांव ईस्सापुर में तंदरुस्त पंजाब सेहत केंद्र का उद्घाटन करते समय प्रकट किए।

ढिल्लों ने बताया कि कैप्टन अमरिन्दर सिंह की तरफ से आज पंजाब में 107 तंदुरुस्त पंजाब सेहत केन्द्रों का उद्घाटन किया गया है। इसी लड़ी के अंतर्गत हलका डेराबस्सी में सेहत सेवाओं में विस्तार किया जा रहा है।

एसएमओ डेराबस्सी डाॅ. संगीता जैन ने बताया कि सब डिविज़न डेराबस्सी में 32 सब सेहत सैंटर हैं जिन में 26 सैंटर को अपग्रेड कर दिया गया है और बाकी रहते सैंटर्स को भी जल्द अपग्रेड कर दिया जायेगा। सभी गाँव निवासियों को यहां मिलने वाली मुफ़्त सेहत सेवाओं और दवा का लाभ लेने के लिए प्रेरित किया।

इस मौके सीनियर कांग्रेसी नेता रणजीत सिंह रैड्डी, वार्ड के सेवक जसपाल पाली, पूर्व सरपंच बसंत सिंह, पूर्व काउंसलर दविन्दर सैदपुरा, प्रेम सिंह, विक्रांत एडवोकेट, बलजिन्दर नंबरदार, हरविन्दर पटवारी, भुपिन्दर शर्मा, बंटी राणा, क्रिषन धीमान, अश्वनी शर्मा, राकेश महेन्दरू, करनैल सिंह के इलावा गांव निवासी और सेहत स्टाफ उपस्थित था।

