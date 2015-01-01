पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लगाए आरोप:दो एसोसिएशन के बीच विवाद अब पुलिस तक पहुंचा

डेराबस्सी3 घंटे पहले
  • विकास में बाधा डालने का एक-दूसरे पर लगा रहे आरोप, पुलिस भी मामले में नहीं करवा पाई समझौता

(मनोज राजपूत) डेराबस्सी नगर परिषद के तहत सिल्वर सिटी थीम्स नामक मल्टी स्टोरी प्रोजेक्ट में विकास कार्यों की दुहाई देकर गठित हुई दो समानांतर रेजिडेंट वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन के बीच वर्चस्व की लड़ाई प्रशासन के बाद अब स्थानीय पुलिस तक भी पहुंच चुकी है। दोनों एसोसिएशन ने एक दूसरे पर विकास कार्यों में रोड़ा अटकाने का आरोप लगाते हुए अपनी शिकायतें दर्ज कराई हैं।

वहीं शाम होने तक आपसी लड़ाई निजी लड़ाई में बदल गई और दोनों ओर से एक दूसरे पर बदसलूकी के आरोप की शिकायतें अलग से दर्ज कराई हैं। दोनों एसोसिएशन की लड़ाई को नगर परिषद के आगामी चुनावों से भी जोड़कर देखा जा रहा है। पुलिस और प्रशासन इनके बीच आपसी समझौता कराने में नाकाम रहा है।

सिल्वर सिटी थीम्स प्रोजेक्ट डेराबस्सी मुबारकपुर रोड पर है जहां करीब 500 परिवारों का रैन बसेरा है। यहां बीते कुछ सालों से रेजिडेंट वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन चली आ रही थी, लेकिन इस साल एक अन्य एसोसिएशन भी इसी नाम से गठित हुई है। नई एसोसिएशन एसडीएम की मार्फत घटित होने का दावा करते हुए खुद को कानूनी तौर पर वैद्य बता रही है।

जबकि करीब 5 साल से गठित पुरानी एसोसिएशन पंजाब सोसायटी एक्ट के तहत 2015 में रजिस्टर हुई थी। पुरानी एसोसिएशन के मौजूदा प्रधान बीके गर्ग हैं, जबकि नई एसोसिएशन भार्गव को प्रधान चुना गया है। दोनों एसोसिएशन अपने साथ यहां के बाशिंदों का बहुमत होने का दावा कर रही हैं।

अभी तक सोसाइटी में कॉमन प्रोजेक्ट पुरानी एसोसिएशन की देखरेख में पूरे किए जा रहे हैं। ताजा विवाद नवंबर महीने में मंथली मेंटीनेंस चार्ज (एमएमसी) कलेक्शन के अलावा विकास कार्यों को अंजाम देने में वर्चस्व को लेकर भी है। {एमएमसी न दिए जाने पर अवैध तौर पर काटे जा रहे कनेक्शन: लूसी: नई एसोसिएशन के गठन में सबसे अधिक सक्रिय रही कांग्रेसी नेता लूसी ने आरोप लगाया कि पुरानी एसोसिएशन वैद्य नहीं है और उनकी जबकि उनकी एसोसिएशन पंजाब अपार्टमेंट ओनरशिप एक्ट के तहत रजिस्टर्ड है।

बिल्डर द्वारा कंपलीशन सर्टिफिकेट जमा कराने के बाद वहां पर नागरिक सुविधाओं की देखरेख का जिम्मा कानूनी तौर पर नई एसोसिएशन के पास आ गया है, परंतु बिल्डर से मिलीभगत के चलते पुरानी एसोसिएशन ऐसा नहीं होने दे रही। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि प्रोजेक्ट कम्पलीशन का सार्टिफिकेट दिए जाने के बावजूद उनकी एसोसिएशन को हैंडओवर नहीं किया जा रहा है, जबकि कुछ लोगों द्वारा एमएमसी न दिए जाने पर बिजली और पानी के कनेक्शन तक काटे जा रहे हैं।

कम्पलीशन सार्टीफिकेट के बाद ही हैंडओवर होगा प्रोजेक्ट: गर्ग

दूसरी और 2015 में रजिस्टर्ड एसोसिएशन के मौजूदा प्रधान डीके गर्ग ने बताया कि नई एसोसिएशन राजनीतिक रसूख के चलते विकास कार्यों में अड़ंगा अटका रही है। बिल्डर से सहयोग लेकर उनकी एसोसिएशन में क्लब हाउस का निर्माण नया ट्यूबवेल लगाने के अलावा अन्य कई अधूरे कार्यों को पूरा करने के लिए करती आ रही है। अभी तक आरडब्ल्यू को प्रोजेक्ट हैंड ओवर नहीं हुआ है। उनकी एसोसिएशन के बराबर चुनाव कराए जाते हैं, जबकि नई एसोसिएशन में इलेक्शन की जगह केवल कुछ नामों की सिलेक्शन ही की है। पुरानी एसोसिएशन ने अपना पक्ष पुलिस और प्रशासन के सामने रखा है और वह कानूनी तौर पर बिल्कुल सही हैं।

