विरोध प्रदर्शन:रेलवे स्टेशन पर 29वें दिन, टोल प्लाजा पर 18वें दिन भी जारी रहा किसानों का धरना

डेराबस्सी2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

केंद्र सरकार के खेती कानूनों को किसान विरोधी बताते हुए रेलवे स्टेशन लालडू में रेल रोको आंदोलन 29वें दिन भी जारी है जिसमें बीती 22 अक्टूबर से केवल मालगाड़ियों की आवाजाही को छूट दी गई है। इसके अलावा अंबाला चंडीगढ़ हाईवे के दप्पर टोल प्लाजा पर आज 18वें दिन भी टोल वसूली बंद रही।

किसान अब भी रात दिन टोल प्लाजा पर धरना जारी रखे हुए हैं। अभी यह टाेल वसूली किसान यूनियंस के अगले आदेशों तक अनिश्चितकाल के लिए बंद है। किसान जत्थेबंदियों की सीनियर लीडरशिप द्वारा लिए गए फैसले का अनुसरण करते हुए रेल रोको आंदोलन के लिए जारी धरना रेलवे ट्रैक से रेलवे प्लेटफार्म पर शिफ्ट हुए आठ दिन हो चुके हैं।

धरने में भारतीय किसान किसान यूनियन लक्खोवाल जिला मोहाली के मित्र प्रधान मनप्रीत सिंह अमलाला और ब्लाक डेराबस्सी के प्रधान क्रम सिंह बरोली, भारतीय किसान यूनियन कादियाँ के जिला मोहाली के प्रधान राजिंद्र सिंह प्रेमी, भारतीय किसान एकता सिद्धुपुर के ब्लाक प्रधान जसवंत सिंह कुल्ला ने कहा कि उनका धरना केंद्र के किसान विरोधी काले कानूनों ख़िलाफ़ जारी रहेगा।

जब तक केंद्र की मोदी सरकार इन काले कानूनों को रद्द नहीं करती, वे दिन-रात रेलवे प्लेटफार्म और डटे रहेंगे। उधर, टोल प्लाज़ा दप्पर में धरने में शमूलियत करते हुए हलका विधायक एनके शर्मा ने कहा कि शिरोमणी अकालीदल हमेशा से किसानों की हितैषी रही है और अब भी उनके समर्थन में डटकर खड़ी है।

धरने में आप नेता नवजोत सैनी, एसजीपीसी सदस्य निरमैल सिंह जौलाकलां, गुरू मानो ग्रंथ निष्काम सेवा सोसायटी के प्रधान कुलदीप सिंह सरसीनी, बखसीश सिंह भट्टी, प्रीतम सिंह धर्मगढ़, स्वर्ण सिंह मावी, सुरिन्दर सिंह धर्मगढ़, रघुवीर सिंह धालीवाल, भजन सिंह मीरपुरा, हरविन्दर टोनी, गुलज़ार टिवाना, सुखदेव धनोनी सहित अन्य आदि ने भी शमूलियत की।

