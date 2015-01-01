पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बीजेपी दल में शामिल:पूर्व पार्षद अपने साथियों सहित अकाली दल को छोड़ भारतीय जनता पार्टी में हुए शामिल

भाजपा में शामिल हुए रविंद्र वैष्णव का स्वागत करते हुए। 
  • गठबंधन टूटने के बाद डेराबस्सी शहर में अकाली दल को लगा बड़ा झटका

शिरोमणि अकाली दल द्वारा भाजपा के साथ गठबंधन तोड़ने के बाद से दोनों दलों में नेताओं समेत कार्यकर्ताओं की उठापटक जारी है। इसी क्रम में अकाली दल को शहर में झटका लगा जब पूर्व पार्षद रविंदर वैष्णव अपने साथियों सहित अकाली दल को अलविदा कहकर भारतीय जनता पार्टी में शामिल हो गए।

हालांकि वैष्णव को रोकने के लिए अकाली दल ने 2 दिन पहले ही उन्हें व्यापारी विंग का प्रदेश महासचिव भी नियुक्त किया था परंतु रविंद्र वैष्णव यह पद अस्वीकार करते हुए भाजपा में शामिल हो गए। मोहाली के जिला प्रभारी अरविंद मित्तल, जिला प्रधान सुशील राणा और भाजपा के प्रदेश कार्यकारिणी सदस्य मुकेश गांधी ने उनका भाजपा में आने का जोरदार स्वागत किया।

उल्लेखनीय है कि हलका विधायक एनके शर्मा ने रविंद्र वैष्णव को 2 दिन पहले ही अकाली दल के व्यापारी विंग का प्रदेश महासचिव नियुक्त किया था। इस नियुक्ति का ऐलान उन्होंने खुद रविंद्र वैष्णव के घर पहुंचकर किया था।

इस बारे प्रेस विज्ञप्ति जारी करते हुए उन्हें सोशल मीडिया पर बधाइयां भी मिलनी शुरू हो गई थीं परंतु करीब 12 साल अकाली दल में रहने के बावजूद उनपर भाजपा की विचारधारा का असर अधिक दिखाई दिया। पूरी तरह सक्रिय रहे।

