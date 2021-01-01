पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:सरस्वती विहार में फोन सुनते हुए जा रही थी लड़की, किया स्नैच

डेराबस्सी5 घंटे पहले
चुनावी माहौल में पुलिस के फ्लैग मार्च के बावजूद मोबाइल फोन और चेन स्नैचिंग की घटनाएं रुकने का नाम नहीं ले रही है। अगर आप फोन सुनते हुए पैदल जा रहे हो तो झपटमारों से सावधान रहें। दोपहिया पर ये झपटमार कभी भी आपको वारदात का शिकार बना सकते हैं। डेराबस्सी की सरस्वती विहार में इसी अंदाज में बाइक सवार दो युवकों ने एक लड़की का सेलफोन छीना और फरार हो गए। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।

जानकारी मुताबिक दिव्य ज्योति कॉलेज में होटल मैनेजमेंट के फाइनल ईयर की स्टूडेंट आरती वासी कठुआ, जम्मून यहां सरस्वती विहार की गली नंबर 8 में किराए पर रहती है। बीती शाम करीब सात बजे वह गली नंबर दो में फोन सुनते हुए जा रही थी कि पीछे से काले रंग की बाइक पर मुंह ढ़ापे हुए दो युवक तेजी से उसके पास से गुजरे। पीछे बैठे युवक ने एक झटके से फोन सुन रही आरती से हाथ से फोन झटक लिया और हूटिंग करते हुए गली नंबर 9 से शहर की ओर फरार हो गए।

सुनीता के अनुसार उसका एमआई9 फोन था जो उसने दो महीने पहले ही खरीदा था। पुलिस ने उसका फोन नंबर लेकर ट्रेस करने की कोशिश की थी तो फोन स्विच ऑफ आ रहा है। हालांकि पुलिस का कहना है कि लुटेरे जल्द पकड़े जाएंगे परंतु स्थानीय लोगों में असुरक्षा का माहौल बढ़ने लगा है क्योंकि मोबाइल स्नैचिंग के मामलों में भी पुलिस के हाथ अभी तक रिकवरी के तौर पर कुछ खास हाथ नहीं लगा है।

