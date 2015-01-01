पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदर्शन:डेराबस्सी में बारिश के दौरान भी रातभर धरने पर डटे रहे किसान, करते रहे विरोध

डेराबस्सी5 घंटे पहले
किसानों के धरने में भारतीय किसान एकता सिद्धूपुर के नेता।
  • 47 दिनों से रोष धरने पर हैं 31 किसान जत्थेबंदियां, 18 के बाद संघर्ष तेज करेंगे

केंद्र सरकार द्वारा बनाए गए कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ किसान जत्थेबंदियों द्वारा रोष धरना अंबाला चंडीगढ़ हाईवे के दप्पर टोल प्लाजा पर 47वें दिन भी जारी रहा। बीती रात व हुई बारिश के दौरान भी सड़कों पर पर डटे रहे और उनका जोश कम नहीं हुआ है। वे मसला हल होने तक रोष समेत संघर्ष छोड़ने के मूड़ में नहीं है।

उन्होंने ऐलान किया है कि जब तक सरकार कृषि ऑर्डिनेंस में एमएसपी की गारंटी समेत अन्य संशोधन नहीं करती, उनका धरना जारी रहेगा। भारतीय किसान जत्थेबंदियों के फैसले अनुसार किसान नेता जसवंत सिंह, राजिंदर सिंह ढौला, मनप्रीत सिंह अमलाला, ब्लाक प्रधान कर्म सिंह बरोली के नेतृत्व में किसानों ने बताया कि किसान जत्थेबंदियों की सीनियर लीडरशिप द्वारा लिए गए फैसले का अनुसरण करते हुए 36वें दिन रेल रोको आंदोलन के लिए जारी धरना रेलवे स्टेशन लालड़ू प्लेटफार्म से उठा कर दप्पर टोल प्लाजा के निकट रेलवे ट्रैक के नजदीक रेलवे प्राप्टी से बाहर टोल पार्किंग में शिफ्ट कर दिया गया था।

परंतु केंद्र सरकार उनकी अनदेखी कर रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि यदि 18 नवंबर की केंद्र सरकार के साथ होने वाली मीटिंग भी बेनतीजा रही तो किसान 26 और 27 नवंबर दिल्ली को घेरेंगे। किसानों की केंद्र की सरकार के साथ अब आर-पार की लड़ाई है।

जिसमें पंजाब के हर गांव से किसान अपनी ट्रैक्टर ट्रालियों से दिल्ली की तरफ कूच करेंगे। इस मौके एसजीपीसी सदस्य निरमैल सिंह जौलाकलां, सुखबीर अमलाला आदि भी उपस्थित थे।

