सुविधा:अब मोबाइल में वोटर नंबर भरकर पता कर सकेंगे अपना पोलिंग बूथ

डेराबस्सीएक घंटा पहले
नेशनल इलेक्शन कमिशन के प्रयास से वोटर कार्ड अब डिजीटल हो गया है। कमिशन की ओर से ऑनलाइन सुविधा देकर ई-एपिक मोबाइल एप 25 जनवरी को वोटर दिवस पर लॉन्च किया गया। एसडीएम कुलदीप बावा ने इसका उद्घाटन करते हुए नए वोटर्स बने युवाओं को उनका वोटर कार्ड भी जारी किए। इस एप को वोटर सूची में दर्ज अपने रजिस्टर्ड मोबाइल नंबर की मार्फत डाउनलोड व प्रिंट भी किया जा सकता है।

वोटर नंबर भरकर अपना पोलिंग बूथ, पोलिंग स्टेशन और उसकी लोकेशन का भी पता की जा सकती है। जानकारी देते हुए एसडीएम कुलदीप बावा ने कहा कि देश के लोकतंत्र को मजबूत करने के लिए ऑनलाइन या बीएलओ को मिलकर फार्म भरवा कर वोट बनाने या संशोधन की प्रक्रिया में हिस्सा लिया जा सकता है। अगर किसी को वोटर कार्ड न मिल रहा हो, वह भी मोबाइल नंबर से डाउनलोड कर अपना पोलिंग बूथ, पोलिंग स्टेशन और उसकी लोकेशन का भी पता कर सकता है। भारत में लोकतंत्र की सफलता के लिए चुनाव रुपी हवन में अपने वोटर्स को अपने मतों की आहुति देना बेहद जरुरी है। यहाँ एक वोट भी प्रत्याशी की जीत ही नहीं, सत्ता और सरकार बदलने के लिए काफी होता है। इससे पहले मोहाली जिले से इलेक्शन तहसीलदार संजय शर्मा ने बताया कि यह कार्ड वोटर सूची में दर्ज सभी आम वोटर्स डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं।

इसे 25 जनवरी से 31 जनवरी 2021 तक 16 नवंबर से 15 दिसंबर तक विशेष संशोधन एवं सुधार मुहिम के दौरान रजिस्टर्ड हुए नए वोटर्स भी डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं, जबकि इससे पहले दर्ज वोटर्स 1 फरवरी 2021 के बाद डाउनलोड कर इसका लाभ उठा सकते हैं। ज्यादा जानकारी के लिए वोटर हेल्पलाइन नंबर 1950 पर मुफ्त काल भी की जा सकती है। इस मौके इलेक्शन कानूनगो सुरिंदर, राजेश बिट्‌टू व श्रीमती सारिका भी मौजूद थीं।

