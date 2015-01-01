पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लोक सुनवाई:लोगों ने बॉयलर की चिमनी से निकलने वाली काली राख का प्रदूषण रोकने की अपील की

डेराबस्सी7 घंटे पहले
  • पीसीसीपीएल के प्लांट एक्सपेंशन के लिए प्रदूषण कंट्रोल बोर्ड ने की लोगों से बात

डेराबस्सी मुबारकपुर मार्ग पर पंजाब केमिकल्स एंड क्रॉप प्रोटेक्शन लिमिटड द्वारा उत्पादन में विस्तार करने के लिए नया प्लांट लगाया जा रहा है। इसके लिए पंजाब प्रदूषण कंट्रोल बोर्ड की तरफ से आज लोक सुनवाई करवाई गई। सुनवाई दौरान बड़ी संख्या में स्थानीय लोगों ने शिरकत की।

इस मौके कई लोगों ने उद्योग प्रबंधकों को शिकायत करते बॉयलर की चिमनी से निकलने वाली काली राख और बदबू को कंट्रोल करने की अपील की। एडीसी राजीव गुप्ता के नेतृत्व में प्रदूषण कंट्रोल बोर्ड के वातवारण इंजीनियर एलके दूबे, एसडीओ रणतेज सिंह, एसडीओ अमित कुमार, नगर काउंसिल अफ़सर जगजीत सिंह और इंडस्ट्री विभाग के एसडीओ बीएस सबरवाल ने आए लोगों के विचार सुने। प्रदूषण कंट्रोल बोर्ड के एक्सईएन एलके दुबे ने जनतक सुनवाई दौरान पहुंचे लोगों को बताया कि पीसीसीपीएल उद्योग की तरफ से वातवारण क्लीयरेंस के लिए ईआईए नोटीफिकेशन नंं. 1533 ई के अंतर्गत यहां फसलों के उत्पादन में इस्तेमाल किए जाने वाले कीट नाशकों के उत्पादन में विस्तार करने के लिए श्रेणी ए सामर्थ्य 64974.67 टीपीए की जाएगी।

एडीसी राजीव कुमार गुप्ता ने उद्योग की तरफ से लगाए जाने वाले नए प्लांट के लिए स्थानीय लोगों के ऐतराज व सुझाव सुने व मौके पर ही प्रदूषण कंट्रोल बोर्ड के अफसरों को रात के समय पर जांच करके लागू करने के निर्दश दिए। गुलमोहर, आशियाना काॅलोनी के निवासियों में कैप्टन कुलबीर सिंह, जसपाल सिंह दप्पर, नीरज जैन, ब्रिजेश मोदगिल, मैडम सरबजीत सेखो और आशीष ठाकुर ने कुछ ऐतराज दर्ज करवाने के बाद में उद्योग के उत्पादन में विस्तार दर्ज करवाने का समर्थन किया। इसके इलावा नगर काउंसिल के पूर्व प्रधान भूपिंद्र सिंह सैनी, पूर्व प्रधान अमृतपाल सिंह, पूर्व ट्रक यूनियन प्रधान राहुल कौशिक, बिजनपुर गांव के सरपंच भुपिंद्र सिंह , ईस्सापुर काॅलोनी से महिंद्र सिंह, गुरनाम सिंह सी.सी. सै. स्कूल डेराबस्सी की प्रिंसिपल अलका मोगा, जैन सभा के प्रधान अशवनी जैन और मानविंद्र पाल सिंह टोनी राणा ने उद्योग की प्रशंसा करते कहा कि उद्योग की तरफ से 80 प्रतिशत स्थानीय लोगों को रोजगार दिया हुआ है व उद्योग समाज सेवीं कामों में अपना अहम रोल अदा करती आ रही है। उद्योग के निर्दशक अवतार सिंह ने जनतक सुनवाई दौरान पहुंचे लोगों को विश्वास दिलाया कि उन्होंने उद्योग के बॉयलर को कारगर बनाने के लिए 70 लाख रुपए लगाए और इसे ओर बेहतर करने के लिए प्रत्येक स्तर पर उद्योग में कार्य किए जा रहे हैं।

