पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:हथियारों के साथ पुलिस ने पकड़े दो अपराधी, 2 पिस्तौल, 3 मैगजीन व 5 जिंदा कारतूस बरामद

डेराबस्सीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पकड़े गए आरोपी,बरामद असलाह के साथ डीएसपी समेत पुलिस टीम। - Dainik Bhaskar
पकड़े गए आरोपी,बरामद असलाह के साथ डीएसपी समेत पुलिस टीम।
  • पांच दिनों का पुलिस रिमांड खत्म होने पर कोर्ट ने जेल भेज

चुनावी माहौल मे लालडू पुलिस ने दो हथियारबंद युवकों को गिरफ्तार कर उनके कब्जे से दो पिस्तौल, तीन मैगजीन और पांच जिंदा कारतूस बरामद किए हैं। दो आरोपी की पृष्ठभूमि क्रिमिनल है जो मोगा की एक कोर्ट से भगोड़े करार हैं। पुलिस का मानना है कि वह चुनावी माहौल बिगाड़ने की मंशा से यहां पहुंचे थे। पांच दिनों का पुलिस रिमांड खत्म होने पर डेराबस्सी कोर्ट ने उन्हें जेल भेज दिया है।

जानकारी मुताबिक एसएसपी सतिंदर सिंह के निर्देशों एवं एसपी रुरल डॉ. रवजोत कौर ग्रेवाल व डीएसपी गुरबख्शीश सिंह की निगरानी में लालडू के थाना प्रभारी इंस्पेक्टर सुखबीर सिंह ने हथियारों की तस्करी रोकने के उद्देश्य से नाकाबंदी दौरान दप्पर में 30 जनवरी को तड़के सवा छह बजे संदिग्ध हालात में पैदल जा रहे दो युवकों को रोककर उनकी तालाशी ली तो उनके कब्जे से दो पिस्तौल, तीन मैगजीन और पांच जिंदा कारतूस बरामद किए गए।

डीएसपी गुरबख्शीश ने बताया कि गिरफ्तार किए गए हरमनजीत सिंह पुत्र कुलदीप सिंह वासी मकान 226 वार्ड नं 26 चुभौ सेखा, मोगा सीटी साउथ से एक पिस्तौल, एक ओर मैग्जीन और 2 जिंदा कारतूस बरामद हुए जबकि अरुण सारवान उर्फ विसू पुत्र राजेश कुमार निवासी मकान को 4 गली, वार्ड नं 38 नजदीक गीता भवन राजीव गांधी नगर मोगा थाना सीटी साउथ मोगा से एक पिस्तौल, दो मैग्जीन और तीन जिंदा कारतूस बरामद कर कब्जे में लिए गए।

ये आरोपी पंजाब में चुनाव दौरान कोई बड़ी वारदात अंजाम दे कर माहौल खराब करने की ताक में थे। उनके खिलाफ आर्म्स एक्ट तहत केस दर्ज कर अदालत में पेश करने पर पांच दिन का पुलिस रिमांड हासिल हुआ था। रिमांड के दौरान पता चला कि लूट, जानलेवा हमला व आर्म्स एक्ट के तहत हरमन के खिलाफ तीन और अरुण के खिलाफ चार मामले पहले ही दर्ज हैं। उन्हें मोगा की एक कोर्ट से भगोड़ा भी करार दिया जा चुका है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें