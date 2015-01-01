पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आखिरकार हुई सुनवाई:शहरवासियों के लिए पार्क को खोलने की तैयारी

डेराबस्सी2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
डेराबस्सी में कॉलेज रोड पर नेचर पार्क की सफाई शुरू करने का दृश्य।
  • वन विभाग ने शुरू की नेचर पार्क की सफाई, लोग ने कहा- कर सकेंगे सैर

पिछले करीब एक साल से डेराबस्सी में तीनों नेचर पार्कों प्रशासन की अनदेखी का शिकार थे। इस अनदेखी का मुद्दा उठाकर वन विभाग तथा स्थानीय निकाय विभाग के बीच तालमेल संपन्न होने से आखिरकार वन विभाग ने खस्ताहाल नेचर पार्कों की साफ सफाई का काम शुरू करवा दिया है। इस साफ सफाई के बाद शहरवासी फिर से इन नेचर पार्कों में सुबह शाम की सैर बेखोफ कर सकेेंगे।

दोनों विभागों में तालमेल समेत उन्हें जगाने में एनजीओ ज्वाॅइंट एक्शन कमेटी ने भी अहम भूमिका निभाई है। ज्वाॅइंट एक्शन कमेटी के प्रधान सुखदेव चौधरी ने बताया कि वह पिछले करीब एक साल से नगर परिषद, वन विभाग, पूडा व गमाडा के अधिकारियों के साथ इन पार्कों के संबंध में पत्राचार कर रहे हैं। उन्हें स्थानीय लोगों का भी सहयोग मिला जिस पर इस संबंध में कई आरटीआई भी लगाई गईं।

लंबी जद्दोजहद के बाद वन विभाग ने नेचर पार्क के प्रति नरम रूख अपनाया है जिसके चलते जिला वन अधिकारी (डीएफओ) गुरमनप्रीत सिंह के निर्देशों पर रेंज आफिसर सुखमिंद्र सिंह, ब्लाॅक आफिसर अमर सिंह व सुरिंदर कुमार के अलावा वन विभाग के अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों की टीम ने नेचर पार्क का दौरा करके यहां सफाई का काम शुरू करवा दिया है।

यह था अनदेखी की वजह का विवाद: डेराबस्सी नगर परिषद द्वारा 11 अप्रैल 2012 को हुई बैठक में 54 नंबर प्रस्ताव के तहत यह सहमति जताई गई कि डेराबस्सी में एन्वॉयरोमेंट कम नेचर पार्क की जरूरत है। इस दिशा में योजना को अमली रूप दिया जाए।

इस संबंध में वर्ष 2013 में नगर परिषद तथा वन विभाग के अधिकारियों के बीच कई बैठकों के बाद पार्क निर्माण को सहमति बनी। 8 जनवरी 2014 को नगर परिषद तथा वन विभाग के बीच एक एमओयू किया गया। इस एमओयू के बाद नगर परिषद ने इस तरफ कोई ध्यान नहीं दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें