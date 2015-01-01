पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पोस्टर अभियान:किसानों के लिए फसलों की एमएसपी तय करे पंजाब सरकार: कुलजीत सिंह रंधावा

डेराबस्सी7 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पोस्टर अभियान की शुरुआत करते आप नेता कुलजीत रंधावा एवं अन्य

पंजाब की आम आदमी पार्टी द्वारा जारी किए गए नए दिशानिर्देशों के मुताबिक पोस्टर अभियान को हलका डेराबस्सी के ग्राम इब्राहिमपुर से आम आदमी पार्टी के नेता स. कुलजीत सिंह रंधावा और स. अमरीक सिंह ने शुरुआत की। केंद्र की मोदी सरकार द्वारा पारित किए गए किसान विरोधी अध्यादेशों के खिलाफ पंजाब के किसान लंबे समय से विरोध प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं।

अतः इसका केंद्र की अर्थव्यवस्था के साथ-साथ पंजाब की अर्थव्यवस्था पर भी घातक प्रभाव पड़ रहा है। किसानों के लिए कैप्टन सरकार ने विधानसभा बुलाकर नाटकीय रूप से इन अध्यादेशों में फसलों के एमएसपी को छोड़ कर कुछ बदलाव किए गए हैं। हालांकि, इन अध्यादेशों को पहले से ही कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह और शिरोमणि अकाली दल समर्थन कर चुका था। पंजाब की आम आदमी पार्टी संगठन शुरू से ही किसानों के हितों के लिए खड़ा है। आम आदमी पार्टी पंजाब संगठन ने किसानों के पक्ष में पंजाब सरकार की दोगली नीति के खिलाफ एक पोस्टर अभियान चलाया है। जिसके तहत कुलजीत सिंह रंधावा ने केरल सरकार द्वारा कुछ फलों व सब्जियों पर लगाए गए एमएसपी के हवाले से राज्य सरकार को फटकार लगाई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपरिवार का दावा- उसकी बेटी को जलाया गया, आरोपियों के घर वाले बोले- लड़की ने खुद ही आग लगा ली - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें