पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आरोप:रंधावा ने कहा -कैप्टन अमरिंदर भी चल रहे मोदी की चाल

डेराबस्सी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पंजाब सरकार द्वारा लिए गए कई फैसले किसान विरोधी और किसानों को भ्रमित करने वाले हैं। यह कहना है आम आदमी पार्टी के नेता एवं पंजाब राज्य पंचायत परिषद के प्रधान कुलजीत सिंह रंधावा का। उन्होंने संघर्ष में शहीद हुए किसानों को श्रद्धांजलि देते हुए किसानों को गलत तत्वों से सावधान रहने को कहा।

रंधावा ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार द्वारा अध्यादेश के तहत 6 सुत्रीय कमेटी में पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री द्वारा बिल का समर्थन करना तथा अडानी, अम्बानी जैसे कॉरपोरेट घरानों के साथ पावर डील का समापन करना राज्य की कांग्रेस सरकार की दोहरी नीति को दर्शाता है। जब किसान दिल्ली में केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ मार्च करने की तैयारी कर रहे थे,उस समय पंजाब सरकार कॉर्पोरेट अदारों को पंजाब में बिजली के ठेके दे रही थी।

बीजेपी,कांग्रेस व अकाली दल तीनों पार्टियों की मिलीभगत से देश का किसान दिल्ली की सड़कों पर सर्द रातें बिताने को मजबूर हैं। संघर्ष में किसानों को उनके समर्थन के लिए पूर्व सैनिकों, खिलाड़ियों, गीतकारों तथा कलाकारों को धन्यवाद देते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि राज्य की कैप्टन सरकार को किसानों की मदद करने के लिए राजनीति छोड़कर निष्पक्ष रूप से काम करना चाहिए। विद्युत अधिनियम के तहत कॉरपोरेट्स को दिए गए अनुबंध तुरंत वापस लेने चाहिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोहली ने पूछा- आप या लाबुशाने में कौन ज्यादा विकेट लेगा? स्टीव बोले- मनाइए मेरी बॉलिंग ही न आए - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें