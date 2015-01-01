पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्रशर एसोसिएशन ने की मीटिंग:कहा-न गुंडा टैक्स देंगे और न अवैध माइनिंग होने देंगे

डेराबस्सी4 घंटे पहले
अवैध माइनिंग और गुंडा टैक्स की मार झेल रहे इलाके के स्टोन क्रशर्स और स्क्रिनिंग प्लांट को करीब 8 महीने बाद गुंडा टैक्स समेत उनकी मानमानियों से राहत नसीब हुई थी, लेकिन 3 महीने की राहत के बाद गुंडा टैक्स माफिया के लोग फिर सक्रिय हो गए हैं। यह आरोप लगाते हुए मुबारकपुर स्टोन क्रशर यूनियन ने गुंडा टैक्स व रॉयल्टी न देने के अलावा इलाके में अवैध माइनिंग भी न होने देने का फैसला किया है।

स्थानीय साकेत स्टोन क्रशर पर मुबारकपुर स्टोन क्रशर एसोसिएशन के सदस्यों की एक बैठक प्रधान अमरजीत बंसल की अध्यक्षता में हुई जिसमें उक्त फैसला लिया गया। अमरजीत बंसल ने बताया कि तीन महीने की अस्थायी राहत को परमानेंट में बदलने के लिए एसोसिएशन ने कमर कस ली है। एसोसिएशन ने न केवल सरकार से इस मामले की निष्पक्ष जांच की मांग की है।

बल्कि आरटीआई डालकर उन अफसरों पर निशाना साधा है जिन्होंने सरकार को अपनी रिपोर्ट सौंपी थी कि डेराबस्सी जोन में अवैध माइनिंग नहीं होती और यहां कोई गुंडा टैक्स नहीं वसूला जाता। अब मांग की गई है कि एक निष्पक् जांच एजेंसी को लगाकर माइनिंग माफिया के इस गोरखधंधे का पर्दाफाश किया जाए और दोषी पाए जाने पर कार्रवाई की जाए। इस संदर्भ में सीएम व डीसी को ई-मेल भी की गई है।

अमरजीत बंसल ने कहा कि करीब 3 महीने से गुंडा टैक्स वालों के नाते खाली पड़े थे परंतु अब यह माफिया चोरी छुपे फिर सर गरम हो गया है। रामगढ़ रोड समेत अन्य संपर्क सड़कों पर माफिया के लोग वाहनों की अवैध रूप से चेकिंग देख करके उन्हें तंग प्रकार परेशान कर रहे हैं। इससे क्रशर उद्योग को आने वाले कच्चे माल की सप्लाई में भी बाधा पहुंच रही है।

यह धक्केशाही किसी कीमत पर बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी। इस मौके एसोसिएशन के सीनियर उपप्रधान रणजीत सिंह तेजा, उपप्रधान ब्रिज मोहन अग्रवाल व संस्था के सरपरस्त बीड़ी गुप्ता भी हाजिर थे।

