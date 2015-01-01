पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुसाइड:शादी में पिटाई की बेइज्जती से आहत युवक ने की आत्महत्या, मारपीट का आरोपी गिरफ्तार

डेराबस्सी
  • आरोपी के खिलाफ युवक को आत्महत्या के लिए मजबूर करने का केस दर्ज

डेराबस्सी के जवाहरपुर गांव में अमरदीप सिंह उर्फ गोल्डी निवासी गांव बाकरपुर ने फंदा लगाकर जीवन लीला समाप्त कर ली। आरोप है कि दोस्त के विवाह में डीजे पर भंगड़ा डालने के दौरान उसके ममेरे भाई की मारपीट से बेइज्ज्त होकर गोल्डी ने फांसी लगाई।

पुलिस ने भाई के बयान के आधार पर पिटाई करने वाले बिन्दर पुत्र नरेश कुमार निवासी गांव ठसका शाहबाद हरियाणा के खिलाफ आत्महत्या के लिए मजबूर करने का केस दर्ज कर उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। मृतक के भाई मनदीप सिंह पुत्र ठाकुर सिंह निवासी गांव बाकरपुर ने बताया कि उसका भाई अमरदीप सिंह उर्फ गोल्डी इंडो स्विफ्ट कंपनी में बतौर हेल्पर काम करता था।

उसका दोस्त विनोद जवाहरपुर में किराए पर रहता है, उसके विवाह में वह शरीक होने के लिए गांव ठसका शाहबाद गया था, जहां डीजे पर विनोद के मामा के लड़के बिन्दर सिंह ने उसके साथ मारपीट की। मारपीट के दौरान उसके अगले दांत टूट गए। उसने अपनी बेइज्जती महसूस की और विनोद कुमार के किराए के कमरे में गांव जवाहरपुर आकर खुदकुशी की।

