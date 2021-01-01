पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:एक्सप्रेस हाईवे के खिलाफ इकट्‌ठे हुए किसान

डेराबस्सी5 घंटे पहले
एक्सप्रेस हाईवे के विरोध में डेराबस्सी में हुई महापंचायत। - Dainik Bhaskar
एक्सप्रेस हाईवे के विरोध में डेराबस्सी में हुई महापंचायत।
  • दिल्ली और चंडीगढ़ को जोड़ने वाले हाईवे में खेती के लिए इस्तेमाल की जाने वाली जमीन आ रही

डेराबस्सी के गांव धनौनी में डेराबस्सी निर्वाचन क्षेत्र के कई गांवों के किसानों की एक संयुक्त बैठक में सरकार द्वारा प्रस्तावित एक्सप्रेस हाईवे के विरोध में क्षेत्र की किसानों की महापंचायत हुई। इसमें क्षेत्रीय किसानों ने प्रस्तावित एक्सप्रेस हाईवे के खिलाफ लामबंद होने की लोगों से अपील भी की।

किसानों ने कहा कि भारत सरकार अपनी औद्योगीकरण नीति के तहत प्रमुख शहरों को सड़क मार्ग से जोड़ रही है। दिल्ली और चंडीगढ़ को जोड़ने वाले एक्सप्रेस हाईवे में हलका डेराबस्सी के बहुत सारे गांवों की खेती के लिए इस्तेमाल की जाने वाली उपजाऊ भूमि आ रही है जबकि इस क्षेत्र के ज्यादातर किसान लोग दो या चार-चार एकड़ के मालिक हैं और वे खेती से ही अपने परिवार का पालन-पोषण कर रहे हैं।

बैठक में कुलजीत रंधावा समेत कुछ किसान वक्ताओं ने बताया कि सड़क की ऊंचाई 10 से 15 फीट तक होगी और आसपास के गांवों के लिए इस राजमार्ग के उपयोग की मनाही रहेगी। एक्सप्रेस हाईवे के लिए भूमि के अतिक्रमण के कारण किसान बेरोजगार हो जाएंगे, वहीं एक तरफ पहाड़ जैसी सड़क और दूसरी तरफ घग्गर नदी के कारण यह क्षेत्र एक द्वीप यानी आइलैंड बनकर रह जाएगा।

पंजाब राज्य पंचायत परिषद पंजाब के अध्यक्ष कुलजीत सिंह रंधावा ने पंजाब सरकार से अपनी शक्तियों का इस्तेमाल करते हुए निर्वाचन क्षेत्र के गांवों में रहने वाले किसानों के हित के लिए इस परियोजना को तुरंत बंद करने की मांग की है। उन्होंने स्पष्ट रूप से कहा कि यदि राज्य सरकार निर्वाचन क्षेत्र के लोगों की उपेक्षा करती है तो वे अपने अधिकारों के लिए प्रदर्शन देने को मजबूर होंगे।

