कार्रवाई:बेअदबी की आरोपी महिला का रिमांड बढ़ा

डेराबस्सी4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
आरोपी महिला...
  • देवीनगर में गुरु ग्रंथ साहिब के फाड़े थे 274 अंग

डेराबस्सी नगर परिषद के गांव देवीनगर में शुक्रवार सुबह मुख्य गुरुद्वारे में श्री गुरु ग्रंथ साहिब जी के अंग फाड़कर बेअदबी करने के मामले में गिरफ्तार महिला आरोपी का पुलिस रिमांड 3 दिन और बढ़ गया। 32 वर्षीय महिला रणजीत कौर को वारदात के दौरान ही रंगे हाथ पकड़ लिया गया था जो तीन दिन से घर से गायब थी।

हालांकि उसकी दिमागी हालत कमजोर बताई जा रही है परंतु अभी तक इस बारे प्रमाणिक दस्तावेज पुलिस तक नहीं पहुंचे हैं। बता दें कि आरोपी द्वारा पावन स्वरुप के कुल 274 पन्ने फाड़े गए थे जिनमें कई अंग दो से तीन टुकड़ों में मिले थे। देवीनगर गांव समेत इलाके के लोगों में इस मंदभागी घटना को लेकर भारी रोष है।

सभी ने एकजुट मांग की है कि आरोपी पर सख्त से सख्त कार्रवाई की जाए और इस घटना के पीछे साजिश का भी पता लगाया जाए। पुलिस ने उसके खिलाफ आईपीसी 506, 504, 295 ए व अनलॉअफुल एक्टिविटी प्रिवेंशन एक्ट, 1967 की धारा 18 व 20 के तहत केस दर्ज कर उसका तीन दिन का पुलिस रिमांड लिया था।

सोमवार को रिमांड खत्म होने पर उसे फिर कोर्ट में पेश किया गया। एसएचओ सतिंदर सिंह के अनुसार कोर्ट में उससे पूछताछ के लिए पांच दिन का रिमांड और मांगा गया। कोर्ट ने बहरहाल तीन दिन के लिए उसे पुलिस रिमांड पर सौंपा है। आरोपी महिला के इलाज समेत मेडिकल रिपोर्ट्स बारे डॉक्टर्स की टीम अलग से जांच कर रही है। फिलहाल, आरोपी से पूछताछ में ज्यादा कुछ सहयोग नहीं मिला है।

