विरोध:ट्रैक्टर ट्राॅली व ऑटो चालकों के लिए लगाया ट्रैफिक कैंप, नियमों के बारे में बताया गया

डेराबस्सी3 घंटे पहले
जिला पुलिस के निर्देशों से मुबारिकपुर में लगाया गया ट्रैफिक कैंप

एसएसपी के दिशा निर्देशों से एसपी ट्रैफ़िक गुरजोत सिंह के दिशा निर्देशों से ट्रैफिक एजुकेशन सैल के इंचार्ज एएसआई जनकराज, महिला सिपाही हरजीत कौर की तरफ से मुबारिकपुर में ट्रैक्टर ट्राॅली के ड्राइवर, ऑटो चालक समेत आम लोगों के साथ सेमिनार किया गया।

इसमें उन्हें ट्रैफ़िक नियमों के बारे, वातावरण की सुरक्षा बारे, लाल बत्ती का उल्लंघन न करने, दो पहिया वाहनों पर हेल्मट का प्रयोग करने, चार पहियों वाहन चलाने समय पर सीट बेल्ट का प्रयोग करने, बाएं-दाएं मुड़ने के लिए इंडिकेटर का प्रयोग करने, धुंध में कमर्शियल वाहनों पर रिफलेक्शन टेप लगाने बारे जानकारी दी।

अंत में ट्रैफिक पुलिस की तरफ से अंडर एज बच्चों के माता पिता को अपील की है कि वे अपने अंडर एज बच्चों को कोई भी वाहन न चलाने दें ताकि बच्चों समेत लोगों की जान बचाई जा सके।

