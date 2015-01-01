पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:अकाली दल ने नगर काउंसिल के सभी 21 वार्डों के लिए प्रत्याशी किए तैयार

खरड़एक घंटा पहले
बैठक कर चुनाव के मुद्धों पर विचार-विमर्श किया गया।

आज सांय शिरोमणि अकाली दल नयागांव के सरकल प्रधान गुरध्यान सिंह के नेतृत्व में एक प्रेस वार्ता का आयोजन किया गया जिसमे पूर्व पार्षद निशान सिंह पूर्व सरपंच सुरजीत सिंह,सतनाम सिंह,जसविंद्र सिंह रिंकू नगरा संजीव मलिक सहित कई सदस्य पहुंचे थे ।

उन्होने प्रेस को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि सूत्रों से पता चला है कि अब नगर काउंसिल के चुनाव जल्द ही कभी भी हो सकते हैं जिसके लिये हमें तैयार रहना चाहिए। हमें हल्का खरड़ के मुख्य सेवादार रणजीत सिंह गिल के दिशा निर्देशों के अनुसार अकाली दल को नगर काउंसिल के चुनाव हमें हर हालत में 21 से 21 वार्डो से जितना है उसकी हम तैयारी कर रहे है ।

फिर उन्होंने अपने संबोधन में कहा कि पंजाब में अकाली दल व भाजपा का 23 सालों का गठजोड़ अब नहीं रहा है। हमारे द्वारा 21 के 21 वार्डों मे अपने प्रत्याशी तैयार किए है जो अपनी किस्मत आजमाएंंगे जिस कारण हमें सभी वार्डों से विजय प्राप्त करनी है तथा अपना ही प्रधान बनाना है ।

