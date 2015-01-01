पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लापरवाही:ऑटो चालकों की मनमानी बनती है जाम का कारण

खरड़2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

ओल्ड मोरिंडा रोड पर ट्रैफिक की आवाजाही इन दिनों बहुत अधिक है जिसे व्यवस्थित करने के लिए ट्रैफिक पुलिस द्वारा निरंतर ड्यूटी निभाई जा रही है लेकिन इसके विपरीत यहां से गुजरने वाले ऑटो चालकों द्वारा सवारियों को उतारने और ले जाने के लिए बेवजह किसी भी स्थान पर सड़क किनारे ऑटो रोक दिए जाते हैं जो यहां पर रोजाना लगने वाले जाम का कारण बन रहे हैं।

खरड़ मोहाली फ्लाईओवर निर्माण के चलते खरड़ बस स्टैंड से पंजाब की ओर जाने वाला अधिकतर ट्रैफिक ओल्ड मोरिंडा रोड से होकर गुजरता है जिस कारण इन दिनों यह रोड बहुत ही व्यस्त हो रखी है वहीं इस रोड पर सिविल अस्पताल खरड़ बीडीपीओ कार्यालय पंजाब केमिकल एग्जामिनर लाइव स्वास्थ्य विभाग पावर हाउस बैंक सरकारी मॉडल स्कूल सहित कई अन्य विभागों के कार्यालय स्थित है इस व्यस्त रोड पर ऑटो चालकों की चल रही मनमानी स्थानीय निवासियों वाहन चालको एवं प्रशासन के लिए भी सिरदर्द बन रही है। ट्रैफिक के अव्यवस्थित होने के कारण सिविल अस्पताल से आने जाने वाली एंबुलेंस अक्सर इस जाम में फंसती है। समाज सेवी नेता हरजीत सिंह जीत खानपुर, अमरीक सिंह हैपी, परमप्रीत सिंह, सुभाष अग्रवाल, हरसिमरन सिंह बन्नी, राजिंद्र सिंह व अन्यों ने बताया कि शहर निवासी पहले ही कई बार मांग कर चुके हैं कि इस सड़क को चौड़ा किया जाए और इस सड़क पर यातायात के लिए जगह जगह बने थ्रीवीलरों के अड्डे भी यातायात के लिए बड़ी सरदर्दी बन हुए हैं जिन पर शिकंजा कसा जाए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें