सुसाइड:पत्नी व सास से तंग आकर युवक ने की खुदकुशी, कहा - दोनों ने मेरी जिंदगी नरक बना दी

खरड़5 घंटे पहले
मृतक हरविंद्र सिंह की फाइल फोटो

मुंडी खरड़ निवासी एक युवक ने अपनी पत्नी व सास से तंग आकर अपने ही घर में पंखे से फंदा लगाकर खुदकुशी कर ली। इस संबंध में पुलिस को मौके से मिले सुसाइड नोट के आधार पर पुलिस ने मृतक युवक के पिता कुलवंत सिंह की शिकायत पर उसकी सास गांव गढ़ी, चमकौर साहिब निवासी रानी एवं उसकी पत्नी करमजीत कौर के खिलाफ धारा 306, 34 आईपीसी के तहत केस दर्ज किया है ।

कुलवंत सिंह ने पुलिस को बताया कि हरविंद्र सिंह का विवाह करीब साढे 8 साल पहले कर्मजीत कौर के साथ हुआ था। वह मोहाली की एक प्राइवेट फैक्टरी में नौकरी करता था। हरविंदर की पत्नी अक्सर घर में कलेश करके रखती थी । इसी क्रम के चलते गत शाम हरविंद्र की पत्नी अपने मायके जाने की जिद करने लगी।

हरविंद्र अपनी पत्नी कर्मजीत कौर को उसके मायके गांव गढ़ी में शाम 6:00 बजे के करीब छोड़ने के लिए गया था । रात को 8:30 बजे वह अपने घर वापस आ गया। जब उससे पूछा गया कि वह रात को वापस आया है ससुराल में क्यों नहीं रहा तो उसने पिता को बताया की सास और पत्नी ने उसे जलील करके घर से निकाल दिया और कहां जहां मर्जी जाकर रात को सो ले। इसके बाद में रात को अपने कमरे में जाकर सो गया।

सुबह करीब 8 बजे हरविंदर उठा और बाहर दुकान से दूध की थैली लेकर घर पर वापस आया । जिसने अपनी मां से कहा कि यह दूध की चाय बना दे उसे चाय पीनी है। कुलवंत सिंह कुछ ही समय में चाय लेकर जब उसके कमरे में पहुंचा तो कमरे का दरवाजा खुला था । कमरे के अंदर जाकर देखा तो हरविंदर का शव पंखे से झूल रहा था ।

उसने अपने मफलर से खुद को बांधकर पंखे से फंदा लगा लिया था । इनके द्वारा तुरंत पुलिस को सूचित सूचित किया गया। पुलिस द्वारा मौके पर पहुंचकर शव को कब्जे में लिया गया । पुलिस ने हरविंदर के बैग से एक पेज का सुसाइड नोट बरामद किया है ।

मरने से पहले हरविंदर सिंह ने पंजाबी में लिखे सुसाइड नोट में बताया कि उसकी सास और पत्नी ने उसकी जिंदगी नरक बनाती है । उसकी पत्नी उसके पिता को भी बहुत तंग परेशान करती है । जिस कारण वह अपनी जान दे रहा है ।

