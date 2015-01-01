पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

साफ-सफाई की व्यवस्था:कम्यूनिटी सेंटर व बस क्यू शेल्टर की स्थिति में किया सुधार

खरड़2 दिन पहले
  • नगर काउंसिल द्वारा कॉलोनी में कम्युनिटी सेंटर वाले स्थान की साफ-सफाई की व्यवस्था करवाई
  • क्षेत्र में साफ सफाई बनाए रखने के लिए निरंतर कार्य किए जाएंगे

खरड़-लांडरां रोड पर स्थित शिवालिक सिटी में स्थानीय निवासियों द्वारा मेन गेट पर एक खूबसूरत बस क्यू शेल्टर स्थापित किया गया है । वही कॉलोनी के गेट पर एलईडी साइन बोर्ड एवं नगर काउंसिल द्वारा कॉलोनी में आरक्षित रखी गई कम्युनिटी सेंटर वाले स्थान की साफ-सफाई की व्यवस्था भी करवाई गई है ।

इस संबंध में जानकारी देते हुए शिवालिक सिटी रेजिडेंट वेलफेयर एसोसिएशन की प्रधान मनजीत कौर बाजवा एवं पब्लिकेशन सेकेटरी गुरिंदर प्रीत मावी ने बताया कि नगर काउंसिल खरड़ द्वारा करीब 2 साल पहले कॉलोनी में कम्युनिटी सेंटर वाले स्थान पर नया कम्युनिटी सेंटर बनाने के लिए करीब ₹46 लाख का प्रस्ताव पारित किया गया था।

लेकिन आज तक इस स्थान पर कम्युनिटी सेंटर नहीं बनाया गया। जिस कारण कम्युनिटी सेंटर वाली जगह पर झाड़ियां होने के कारण इस स्थान ने जंगल का रूप धर लिया और यहां जहरीले जीव, सांप इत्यादि आम देखने को मिलते थे। जिससे कि यहां रहने वाले लोगों में डर बना रहता था।

इन लोगों द्वारा कई बार नगर काउंसिल से स्थान की साफ सफाई करवाने एवं कम्युनिटी सेंटर के मुकम्मल निर्माण की मांग की जाती रही लेकिन काउंसिल द्वारा यह काम शुरू नहीं करवाए गए। जिसके चलते अब आरडब्ल्यूए द्वारा कॉलोनी में कम्युनिटी सेंटर वाले स्थान की साफ सफाई करवाई गई एवं कंप्यूनिटी सेंटर के कमरे को रंग रोगन करवाने का काम शुरू किया गया।

इस मौके पर एसोसिएशन के मेंबर मक्खन सिंह, गुरिंदर प्रीत, महावीर सिंह, परमिंदर कौर, जेसी शर्मा द्वारा इन सफाई कार्य को खुद अपने हाथों से शुरू करवाया गया। इस मौके पर उन्होंने बताया की सुखमनी सेवा सोसायटी के सहयोग के साथ एसोसिएशन द्वारा कॉलोनी के निवासियों की सुविधा को देखते हुए कॉलोनी के मेन गेट पर एक बहुत ही खूबसूरत बस क्यू शेल्टर बनवाया गया है ।

जिसके साथ-साथ यहां पर कॉलोनी के नाम का एक एलईडी साइन बोर्ड भी लगाया गया है। जिन कार्यों में वार्ड के पूर्व सुमुख सिंह सिंह द्वारा विशेष योगदान भी दिया गया। उन्होंने बताया कि क्षेत्र में विकास के कार्य आने वाले दिनों में भी जारी रहेंगे एवं एसोसिएशन द्वारा क्षेत्र में हर तरह की साफ सफाई बनाए रखने के लिए निरंतर कार्य किए जाएंगे। ताकि लोगों को किसी प्रकार की समस्या न हो।

