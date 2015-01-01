पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध प्रदर्शन:टोल प्लाजा पर महिलाओं ने फूंका प्रधानमंत्री का पुतला

भागो माजरा टोल प्लाजा पर प्रधानमंत्री का पुतला जलाते हुए महिलाएं व किसान

खरड़-लुधियाना हाईवे पर स्थित भागो माजरा टोल प्लाजा पर आज खरड़ क्षेत्र के गांवों की महिलाओं, बच्चों, किसानों, किसान जत्थेबंदियों के नेता, नौजवानों, सरपंचों, पंचों, समाज सेवी संस्थायों के नेताओं द्वारा रोष प्रदर्शन करते हुए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी एवं ग्रहमंत्री अमित शाह का पुतला फूंका गया। इस मौके पर महिलाओं द्वारा घड़ा फोड़ कर रोष प्रदर्शन किया और केंद्र सरकार के विरुद्ध जमकर नारेबाजी की गई।

धरने की समाप्ति पर गांव हसनपुर के ज्ञानी कुलभूषण सिंह की तरफ से अरदास करके की गई। इस मौके पर किरनदीप कौर, परमजीत कौर सहित अन्य महिलाओं ने कविता के द्वारा मोदी सरकार के खिलाफ संघर्ष को ओर तीखा करने का ऐलान किया। किसान जत्थेबंदियों के आह्वान के मुताबिक 14 दिसंबर को जिला हैडक्वार्टर्स पर होने जो रहे रोष प्रदशन में बढ़ चढ़कर हिस्सा लेने के लिए लोगों से अपील की गई।

आज के धरने में आंगनबाड़ी यूनियन की प्रधान गुरदीप कौर, गवर्नमेंट टीचर्ज यूनियन, किसान मजदूर एकता यूनियन, जनहित विकास कमेटी व क्षेत्र के गांवों के किसान भारी संख्या में शामिल हुए।

इस मौके मलकियत सिंह खटड़ा, दविंद्र सिंह देहकला, रणजीत सिंह हंस, रविंदर सिंह रकौली, हरिंद्र सिंह शाहपुर, अमरजीत सिंह सरपंच रुड़की पुख़्ता, दिलबाग सिंह मान भागोमाजरा, निर्मल कौर, गुरबखश कौर, गुरपाल कौर, मंजीत कौर, सुखवीर कौर, बलजीत कौर, रणजीत सिंह, सुरजीत कौर, जतिंद्र कौर व अन्य मौजूद रहे।

