पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अच्छी खबर:देसू माजरा कॉलोनी के पार्क में 1 साल बाद लगे झूले, बच्चों में खुशी की लहर

खरड़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

देसू माजरा कॉलोनी में करीब 1 साल पहले विकसित किए गए पब्लिक पार्क में अब नगर काउंसिल खरड़ द्वारा बच्चों के लिए झूले लगाने के कार्य शुरू किए गए हैं।

झूले लगने के साथ ही क्षेत्र के बच्चों में खुशी की लहर व्याप्त है । इस संबंध में एसडीओ हरप्रीत सिंह भयोरा ने बताया की देसू माजरा कॉलोनी में करीब 1 साल पहले बे आबाद पड़े पार्क को विकसित करने का काम शुरू किया गया था। जिस समय इस जमीन की चारदीवारी कर पेवर ब्लॉक लगाकर वाकिंग ट्रेक बना दिया गया था लेकिन इस प्रोजेक्ट के तहत पार्क में बच्चों के खेलने के लिए झूले लगाने का काम करीब 1 साल से रुका हुआ था। कोरोना काल के चलते यह कार्य पूरे नहीं हो पाए थे। अब नगर काउंसिल द्वारा झूले लगाने का काम शुरू किया गया है। जिन पर करीब चार लाख रुपए का एस्टीमेट पास किया गया है। इस मौके पर क्षेत्र के समाजसेवी एवं कांग्रेसी नेता राजवीर सिंह राजी ने बताया की पिछले काफी समय से रुके हुए उक्त कार्यों को शुरू करवाने के लिए उनके द्वारा हलका खरड़ के कांग्रेस के मुख्य सेवादार जगमोहन सिंह कंग से संपर्क किया गया था।

जिसके बाद अब नगर काउंसिल द्वारा झूले लगाने का काम शुरू किया गया है। इस मौके पर पार्क में इकट्ठे हुए क्षेत्र के बच्चों को राजी द्वारा चॉकलेट बांटकर बच्चों की खुशी को दोगुना कर दिया गया। राजी ने कहा कि इस पार्क से विकसित होने से क्षेत्र निवासियों को शुद्ध एवं स्वस्थ वातावरण भी मिल पाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें