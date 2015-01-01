पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:विधायक की गाड़ी सहित 3 गाडि़यां आपस में टकराई, बाल-बाल बचे विधायक; गाड़ियों को भारी नुकसान पहुंचा

कुराली4 घंटे पहले
कुराली-हादसे में क्षतिग्रस्त हुई गाड़ी।

कुराली-खरड़ मार्ग पर स्थित गांव सहौड़ा चौक में हुए एक सड़क हादसे में विधायक की गाड़ी सहित तीन गाड़ियों की टक्कर हो गई। इस हादसे में विधायक सहित अन्य कारों में सवार लोग बाल-बाल बच गए जबकि तीनों गाड़ियों का भारी नुकसान हो गया। इस हादसे संबंधी पुलिस ने तीनों गाड़ियों को कब्जे में लेकर कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है।

गांव सहौड़ा समीप हुए हादसे संबंधी प्राप्त हुई जानकारी अनुसार बंगा से अकाली दल के विधायक डॉ. सुखविंद्र कुमार सुक्खी अपनी इनोवा गाड़ी में नंबर पीबी 11 बी यू 8525 में सवार होकर चंडीगढ़ की तरफ जा रहे थे कि गांव सहौड़ा चौक में खरड़ की ओर से आई एक कार नंबर पीबी 31 यू 1112 ने जैसे ही यू-टर्न लिया तो विधायक की गाड़ी उससे सीधे जा टकराई।

जिसके बाद कार सड़क के साथ लगी रेलिंग से टकरा कर आगे से बुरी तरह से क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई। जानकारी अनुसार कार में खरड़ से एक परिवार गांव शाहपुर में अपने रिश्तेदार के पास जा रहा था। हादसे दौरान इसमें सवार परिवार बाल-बाल बच गया। इसी दौरान कार के पीछे आ रही दूसरी कार नंबर सीएच 01 बीजी 8573 भी इनसे टकरा कर आगे से क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई और इसमें सवार लोगों का भी बचाव हो गया।

मौके से प्राप्त हुई जानकारी विधायक किसी विवाह समागम में शामिल होने के लिए जा रहे थे और उनके साथ उनका गनमैन भी था। टक्कर लगने के बाद उनका भी बचाव हो गया। हादसे की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई और उन्होंने हादसे वाली गाड़ियों को कब्जे में ले लिया।

पुलिस मुलाजिम ने जब एमएलए की गाडी के कागजात मांगे तो उसके गनमैन ने गाड़ी के कागजात देने में आनाकानी और विधायक की गाड़ी का रौब भी दिखाया। इसके बाद पुलिस तीनों गाड़ियों को पुलिस थाने में ले गए। संपर्क करने पर एसएसआई करणबीर सिंह ने बताया कि मामले की जांच और कार्रवाई की जा रही है।

