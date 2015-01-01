पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नियुक्ति:आम आदमी पार्टी ने हलका खरड़ में नियुक्त किए चार ब्लॉक प्रधान

कुरालीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कुराली में ब्लॉक प्रधानों को सम्मानित करते हुए गोल्डी।

आम आदमी पार्टी हलका खरड़ की ओर से संगठनात्मक ढांचे का विस्तार करते हुए हलके में चार ब्लॉक प्रधान नियुक्त किए गए है। इस मौके पार्टी नेता परमिन्द्र सिंह गोल्डी ने बताया कि रवि कुमार,कमल चौधर,राम सरूप और हरनेक सिंह को ब्लॉक प्रधान नियुक्त किया गया है। इस मौके चारो नव नियुक्त ब्लॉक प्रधानो को सम्मानित किया गया।

इस मौके आप पार्टी के जिला प्रधान परमिन्द्र सिंह गोल्डी ने कहा कि पंजाब की जनता अकाली दल और कांग्रेस पार्टी दोनो को पर्ख चुकी है और दोनो पार्टियों ने लोगो को केवल अपनी वोट बैंक के लिए प्रयोग किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि आज जनता का दोनो पार्टियों से मोह भंग हो चुका है तथा लोग आप पार्टी के साथ जुड रहे है।

उन्होंने कहा कि पार्टी हाईकमांड के आदेशो पर पार्टी को ब्लॉक स्तर पर मजबूत करके लोगो को इसके साथ जोडा जा रहा है। परमिन्द्र सिंह गोल्डी ने बताया कि हलका खरड को चार ब्लॉको में बांटा गया है। गोल्डी ने बताया कि पंजाब प्रधान भगवंत मान और जरनैल सिंह द्धारा पार्टी प्रति दिखाई कारगुजारी को देखते हुए हलका खरड रवि कुमार को ब्लॉक कुराली सहित साथ लगते 30 गांवो का प्रधान बनाने के अतिरिक्त कमल चौधरी को नयां गांव और इसके साथ लगते 30 गांवो,राम सरूप को खरड शहर सहित साथ लगते 30 गांवो जबकि हरनेक सिंह को लगभग 40 गांवो को जोड कर उसका प्रधान नियुक्त किया गया है।

इस मौके चारो ब्लॉक प्रधान ने पार्टी द्धारा सौंपी जिम्मेवारी को पूरी इमानदारी के साथ निभाने का भरोसा दिया तथा जिला प्रधान परमिन्द्र सिंह गोल्उी तथा अमनदीप सिंह रौकी द्धारा उनको सम्मानित किया गया।

