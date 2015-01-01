पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुआयना:कृषि अफसर ने अनाज मंडी का दौरा कर खरीद प्रबंधों का जायजा लिया

कुरालीएक घंटा पहले
धान की फसल की जांच करते हुए कृषि अफसर

जिला मोहाली के डिप्टी कमिशनर गरीश दयालन द्वारा अनाज मंडियों में किसी प्रकार की समस्या पेश न आने को लेकर जारी किए आदेशों तहत ब्लॉक कृषि विभाग अफसर डॉ. गुरबचन सिंह ने मार्केट कमेटी के कर्मचारियों के साथ अनाज मंडी का दौरा किया। इस मौके उन्होंंने मंडी में खरीद प्रबंधों, लिफ्टिंग और अन्य प्रबंधों का जायजा लिया।

कृषि अफसर डॉ. गुरबचन सिंह ने अनाज मंडी का दौरा करते हुए पहले मंडी में फसल की हो रही तुलाई और नमी की मात्रा की जांच की तथा मंडी में धान की फसल बेचने आए किसानों से बातचीत कर उनसे जानकारी ली। गुरबचन सिंह ने बताया कि इस बार मौसम धान की काशत के अनुकूल होने कारण पैदावार अधिक हो रही है तथा मंडी में फसल पिछले साल की तुलना में अधिक आ रही है। उन्होंने किसानों से फसल की तुलाई के समय सुचेत रहने और फसल बेचने के बाद आढ़तियों से जे फार्म जरूर लेने की अपील की।

इस मौके मंडी सुपरवाइजर कुलबीर सिंह ने बताया कि मंडी मेें किसानों को किसी प्रकार की परेशानी पेश नहीं आने दी जा रही। उन्होंने कहा कि इस बार मंडी में पिछले साल की तुलना में 10 से 15 फीसदी अधिक फसल आने की संभावना है और मंडी में से फसल की लिफ्टिंंग साथ ही साथ की जा रही है।

