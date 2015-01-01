पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धोखाधड़ी का आरोप:बैंक ने सीनियर सिटीजन की सहमति के बिना ही बनाई दो लाख रुपए की पाॅलिसी

कुराली2 घंटे पहले
बहादर सिंह
  • कहा- तीन महीनों से पाॅलिसी कैंसिल करवाने के लिए खा रहा है बैंक के धक्के

कुराली| बेशक सरकार की ओर से सीनियर सिटीजन को सुविधाएं देने की दाबे किए जाते है लेकिन सीनियर सिटीजन को किस प्रकार परेशान होना पड़ रहा है। इसकी उदाहरण स्थानीय पंजाब नेशनल बैंक शाखा से मिलती है। जहां उसकी सहमति के बिना ही बनाई 2 लाख रुपए की पाॅलिसी को कैंसिल करवाने के लिए पिछले तीन महीनों से बैंक के चक्कर लगाने को मजबूर होना पड़ रहा है।

उन्होंने इस संबंधी उच्च अधिकारियों को पत्र लिखकर उसके पैसे दोबारा खाते में डाले जाने की मांग की है। इस संबंधी जानकारी देते हुए बहादर सिंह (67) वासी बड़ाली ने बताया कि उसने स्थानीय रूपनगर मार्ग पर स्थित पंजाब नेशनल बैंक की शाखा में लाइफ पाॅलिसी करवाई हुई है और वह अगस्त महीने में अपनी वार्षिक किश्त के 2 लाख रुपए जमा करवाने गया था।

बहादर सिंह ने बताया कि बैंक में महिला कर्मचारी ने उसकी दो लाख रुपए की किश्त भरने की बजाए उसकी बिना सहमति से एक नई पाॅलिसी बना दी। बहादर सिंह ने बताया कि इस नई पाॅलिसी के बारे में उसको तब पता चला जब नई पाॅलिसी बनकर उसके घर पर आ गई और इस नई पाॅलिसी को देखकर वह हैरान रह गया।

जिसके बाद वह बैंक शाखा में पता करने गया और पता चला कि उक्त महिला कर्मचारी ने किश्त भरने की बजाए नई पाॅलिसी बना दी। बहादर सिंह ने बताया कि इसको बनाने के लिए उसने अप्लाई किया और न ही उसकी इतनी गुंजाइश है। उसने बताया कि उसके खाते में चार लाख रुपए काट लिए गए। इसी दौरान उसने यह नई पॉलिसी महिला कर्मचारी को वापस कर दी जिसके बाद उसने कहा कि यह गलत बन गई है।

कैंसिल कर दी जाएगी। बहादर सिंह ने बताया कि मेरे पास से एप्लीकेशन भी ले और एक सप्ताह में दो लाख रुपए वापस करने को कहा। बहादर सिंह ने बताया कि वह पिछले तीन महीनों से बैंक के चक्कर लगा रहा है और उसको टाल-मटोल करके मानसिक तौर पर परेशान किया जा रहा है।

इस संबंधी जब बैंक मैनेजर भट्टी से संपर्क किया तो उन्होंने कहा कि पॉलिसी करने वाली महिला कर्मचारी छुट्टी पर चल रही है तथा उसके आते ही नई पाॅलिसी को कैंसिल करके दो लाख रुपए की राशि बहादर सिंह के खाते में डाल दी जाएगी।

