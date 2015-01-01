पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनाव चर्चा:चुनावों को लेकर गतिविधियां हुई तेज, वार्डों की अदला-बदली में हो रही कोशिशें

कुरालीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

स्थानीय शहर में नगर काउंसिल चुनाव को लेकर गतिविधियां तेज हो गई हैं। इस बार चुनावों में भाजपा और कांग्रेस पार्टी के प्रत्याक्षी काउंसिल पर काबिज होने के लिए तत्पर है जबकि शहर के विकास को लेकर आगे आया कुराली विकास मंच भी मैदान में है। जिस कारण इस बार काउंसिल के चुनाव चर्चा में आए हुए और वार्ड बंदी मेें छेड़छाड़ किए जाने की चर्चा भी जोरों पर है।

बेशक अब तक वार्ड बंदी फाइनल न होने के कारण किसी भी राजनीतिक दल ने अपने उम्मीदवार घोषित नहीं किए हैं, परंतु चुनाव लड़ने के इच्छुक उम्मीदवारों ने अपने अपने वार्डों में सरगर्मियां तेज कर दी हैं। दिसंबर या जनवरी के शुरू में नगर काउंसिल चुनाव होने की चर्चा चल रही है। जिन लोगों ने चुनाव के मैदान में उतरना है वे अंदर खाते तैयारी में जुट गए हैं।

सभी राजनीतिक दल अपने-अपने जिन प्रत्याशियों को मैदान में उतारना चाहते हैं, उनको तैयार कर रहे हैं। कई नेता अपने-अपने ग्रुप बना रहे हैं और उन्होंने सभी वार्ड में जाकर विशेष लोगों को अपने साथ जोड़ना शुरू कर दिया है।

नगर काउंसिल में हैं 17 वार्ड

कुराली नगर काउंसिल में 17 वार्ड हैं जिसमें से 1,3,5,7,9,11,13,15,17 महिलाओं के लिए जबकि 2,4,6,8,10,12,14,16 पुरुषों के लिए रिजर्व हो सकते है। काउंसिल द्वारा वार्ड 3,8,12,16 को एससी और वार्ड 11 को बीसी के लिए रिजर्व किया गया था। लेकिन कुछ रसूखदारों द्वारा अपने निजी स्वार्थों के लिए वार्ड नंबर 8 को एसी से जनरल और 13 को एसी करवाने की कोशिशें की जा रही है।

इसके अतिरिक्त वार्ड नंबर 13 जो कि महिला के लिए रिजर्व है और इस वार्ड में एक अकाली दल और एक कांग्रेसी अपनी महिलाओं को चुनाव मैदान में उतारने के लिए डटे हुए है लेकिन यदि यह वार्ड एससी रिजर्व हो गया तो दोनों की उम्मीदों पर पानी फिर जाएगा।

कुराली विकास मंच ने वार्डो में अदला-बदला करने को लेकर दी संघर्ष की चेतावनी: कुराली विकास मंच के पदाधिकारियों ने भी इस अदला-बदला की कोशिशों को लेकर कमर कस ली है। मंच के सरप्रस्त जसविंद्र सिंह गोल्डी, कमलजीत चावला,चेयरमेन राकेश कालीया और बहादुर सिंह ओके आदि ने कहा कि कुराली विकास मंच शहर के सभी वार्डों में अपनी कैडि़डेट खड़े करेगा।

