कार्रवाई:लाइसेंस बडाली का और पटाखे बेच रहे थे मोरिंडा रोड पर, 2 दुकानें सील

कुराली3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आतिशबाजी की मंडी कुराली में एसडीएम खरड़ ने की सरप्राइज रेड
  • डीसी ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट की हिदायतों का पालन करवाने के लिए एसडीएम को दिए निर्देश

डीसी मोहाली गरीश दयालन ने पटाखे बेचने और स्टोर करने को लेकर सुप्रीम कोर्ट की हिदायतों को पालन करवाने के लिए सभी एसडीएम को निर्देश दिए थे। जिसके बाद पटाखों की मंडी कुराली में एसडीएम खरड़ हिमांशु जैन ने वीरवार को अपनी टीम के साथ रेड की। इस दौरान उनके साथ नगर काउंसिल के ईओ विरेंद्र जैन और तहसीलदार मौजूद थे।

एसडीएम के कुराली आने की भनक लगते ही बडाली रोड और मोरिंडा रोड पर पटाखों की अवैध दुकानें लगाने वाले दुकानदार अपनी दुकानों को ताला लगाकर फरार हो गए। चेकिंग के दौरान एसडीएम ने 2 दुकानों को सील करने के निर्देश भी दिए। एसडीएम ने बताया कि आने वाले दिनों में सरप्राइज रेड की जाएगी। जिसने भी पटाखे बचने हैं वह नियमों के अनुसार इसे बेच सकते हैं।

इसके लिए उनसे एफिडेविट भी लिया जाएगा। अगर कोई भी नियमों का उल्लंघन करेगा तो सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी। वीरवार एसडीएम ने 2 दुकानें सील की। उनमें एक पंकू फायर वर्क्स की दुकान है। इसके आॅनर पंकज कुमार की ओर से जो लाइसेंस बनाया गया है वह बडाली रोड का बनाया गया है।

जबकि वह मोरिंडा रोड पर दुकान खोलकर पटाखे बेच रहा था। इसलिए एसडीएम ने मौके पर ही दुकान सील करने के निर्देश दे दिए और कहा कि जहां का लाइसेंस है वहीं पर दुकान लगाई जाए। इसी प्रकार एक दुकान बंद थी। जिसका ऑनर दुकान बंद कर भाग गया था। नगर काउंसिल के अधिकारियों के अनुसार इसके अंदर पटाखे हो सकते हैं। इसलिए एसडीएम ने इस दुकान को भी सील करने के निर्देश दिए।

ज्वलनशील पदार्थ पटाखा स्टॉल से दूर रखने के लिए कहा

एसडीएम जैन ने दुकानदारों को लाइसेंस दिखाने के लिए कहा। इसी दौरान मोरिंडा रोड और बडाली रोड के होल सेलर ही दुकानों पर मिले, जबकि शेष अवैध तौर पर आतिशबाजी बेचने वाले दुकानदार दुकानें बंद करके भाग निकले। इस दौरान एसडीएम ने बंद की दुकानों का सख्त नोटिस लेते हुए ऐसे दुकानदारों के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई किए जाने की हिदायत दी।

उन्होंने थोक विक्रेताओं को ज्वलनशील पदार्थ स्टॉल से दूर रखने और इस संबंधी हर पल चौकस रहने की हिदायत की। उन्होंने दुकानदारों को आतिशबाजी बेचने संबंधी सरकार की हिदायतों की पालना करने की हिदायत की। टीम ने दुकानों पर किसी भी घटना से बचाव के लिए किए प्रबंध भी देखे। जिन लोगों के पास या तो लाइसेंस नहीं थे या कहीं ओर जगह के थे वे अपनी दुकानें बंद कर फरार हो गए।

नियमों का उल्लंघन नहीं होने दें...
एसडीएम हिमांशू जैन ने ईओ वीके जैन और एसएचओ गुरप्रीत सिंह को आदेश दिए कि दोनों विभाग आपस में तालमेल करके अवैध तौर पर आतिशबाजी बेचने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई को यकीनी बनाएं। हिमांशू जैन ने कहा कि आतिशबाजी बेचने वाले नियमों का किसी भी सूरत में उल्लंघन न करें।

आम लोगों की सुरक्षा सबसे पहले...
आम लोगों की सुरक्षा सबसे पहले है। जैन ने रेलवे ग्रिड के पास खुली दुकानों और गोदामों की जांच और लाइसेंस की जांच का भरोसा दिया। उन्होंने लाइसेंस से ज्यादा आतिशबाजी का भंडार करने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की बात कही।

पटाखों की बिक्री के लिए स्थान निर्धारित नहीं कर सका प्रशासन
दिवाली केे त्योहार को चाहे 2 सप्ताह का समय रह गया है और शहर में आतिशबाजी की अवैध दुकानें लगनी शुरू हो गई हैं। लेकिन जिला प्रशासन द्वारा अभी तक आतिशबाजी की बिक्री की जगह निश्चित नहीं की। इस कारण ही शहर के बडाली रोड की हर दुकान पर आतिशबाजी सजाई जा रही है। इनपर कार्रवाई होनी चाहिए।

अनहोनी हो सकती है...
प्रशासन की ढील कारण ही बडाली रोड के रिहायशी क्षेत्र में आतिशबाजी के गोदाम और थोक काउंटर लगातार कई वर्षों से बिना किसी रुकावट के चलते आ रहे हैं। इस कारण ही शहर में हर समय भयानक अनहोनी होने का खतरा बना रहता है। प्रशासन हर साल कार्रवाई के लिए टीम बनाता है, लेकिन दुकानदार नहीं मानते।

लाइसेंस होना जरूरी...
ईओ वीके जैन और एसएचओ गुरप्रीत सिंह को आदेश दिए हैं कि दोनों विभाग आपस में तालमेल करके अवैध तौर पर आतिशबाजी बेचने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई को यकीनी बनाएं। बिना लाइसेंस पटाखे बेचने वालों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
हिमांशू जैन, एसडीएम

सख्त कार्रवाई होगी...
बिना लाइसेंस पटाखे बेचने वालों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी। जिन लोगों को भी पटाखे बेचने हैं वह नियमों के तहत पटाखे बेच सकते हैं। इस तरह की सरप्राइज चेकिंग आगे भी जारी रहेगी। जो भी बिना लाइसेंस पकड़ा गया उसकी दुकान सील करने को कहा है।
गरीश दयालन, डीसी मोहाली

