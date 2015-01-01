पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बच्चों को किया सम्मानित:नगर काउंसिल ने स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण तहत स्टूडेंट्स के पोस्टर मेकिंग मुकाबले करवाए

कुराली2 घंटे पहले
मास्क व दूरी भी है जरूरी, पर यहां नहीं दिखती...
  • शहर के लगभग 12 स्कूलों के लगभग 150 स्टूडेंट्स ने भाग लिया

स्थानीय नगर काउंसिल की ओर से स्टूडेंट्स वर्ग को स्वच्छता के प्रति जागरूक बनाने के लिए शुरू किए अभियान तहत अलग-अलग स्कूलों में पोस्टर मेकिंग मुकाबले करवाए गए तथा विजेता स्टूडेंट्स को सम्मानित किया गया।

इस संबंधी जानकारी देते हुए एसआई मदन लाल और मैडम नीतू ने बताया कि डिप्टी डायेक्टर जशनप्रीत कौर के आदेशों और काउंसिल के ईओ वीके जैन के दिशा निर्देशों अनुसार स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण 2021 तहत शहर के स्कूलो में स्टूडेंट्स के स्वच्छता के विषय पर पोस्टर मेकिंग मुकाबले करवाए गए। इन मुकाबलों में शहर के लगभग 12 स्कूलों के लगभग 150 स्टूडेंट्स ने भाग लिया।

उन्होंने बताया कि इस पोस्टर के माध्यम से स्टूडेंट्स ने गीले और सूखे कूडा-कर्कट को अलग-अलग रखने,पिट्स के माध्यम से खाद बनाने,घरों के आसपास की सफाई रखने, प्लास्टिक के लिफाफों की बजाए कपड़े का थैला प्रयोग करने सहित कई प्रकार के जागरुकता संबंधी पोस्टर बनाए। सभी स्कूलों के स्टूडेंट्स की कारगुजारी अच्छी रही।

पोस्टर मेकिंग मुकाबलों में स्टूडेंट्स द्वारा दिखाई कारगुजारी की प्रशंसा करते हुए उन्हें सम्मान चिन्ह देकर सम्मानित किया। यह बात वर्णनीय है कि कुराली नगर काउंसिल ने स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण-2020 में स्टेट लेवल पर दूसरा और नार्थ जोन में 12वां स्थान प्राप्त करके पंजाब भर की नगर काउंसिल में आगे निकलने का सम्मान प्राप्त किया था।

