वेबिनार:पंजाबी भाषा और संस्कृति के अंतरराष्ट्रीय संदर्भ’ विषय पर वेबिनार का आयोजन किया

कुरालीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहीद मेजर हरमिंदरपाल सिंह (शोरिया चक्र) पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट पंजाबी सरकारी कॉलेज ने पंजाबी सप्ताह 2020 के अवसर पर '21 वीं सदी में पंजाबी भाषा और संस्कृति के अंतर्राष्ट्रीय संदर्भ' विषय पर एक अंतर्राष्ट्रीय वेबिनार का आयोजन किया। वेबिनार का उद्घाटन भाषण डॉ. पद्म श्री द्वारा दिया गया था।

सुरजीत पटेल और ऑक्सफोर्ड ब्रूक्स विश्वविद्यालय, ऑक्सफोर्ड के प्रोफेसर एमेरिटस प्रीतम सिंह द्वारा दिया गया। महाविद्यालय के प्राचार्य डाॅ. चिरंजीव कौर ने कहा कि पंजाबी भाषा और संस्कृति दुनिया भर में लोकप्रिय हैं और मातृभाषा का सम्मान करना हमारा कर्तव्य है। सुरजीत पातर ने अपने उद्घाटन भाषण में कहा कि पंजाबी को वरीयता देना और अन्य भाषाओं को मान्यता देना गलत था।

पंजाबी मातृभाषा के विकास के लिए सरकार की नीति स्पष्ट होनी चाहिए डॉ. अपने मुख्य भाषण में जोगा सिंह ने पंजाबी भाषा की बारीकियों पर प्रकाश डाला। उन्होंने कहा कि हर कदम मातृभाषा से जुड़कर ही हासिल किया जा सकता है।

इस भ्रम को दूर करने की आवश्यकता है कि अंग्रेजी भाषा हमारी अर्थव्यवस्था को बेहतर बना सकती है। जापान के उसाका में रहने वाले शिरोमणि साहित्कर परमिंदर सोढ़ी ने अपने विशेष भाषण में उम्मीद जताई कि दुनिया के कई देशों में पंजाबी संस्कृति पनप रही है।

