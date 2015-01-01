पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अनाज भाव:इस बार धान का उत्पादन बढ़ा: कंग

कुराली2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अनाज मंडी में खरीद प्रबंधों का जायजा लेते हुए जगमोहन सिंह कंग।

स्थानीय शहर की अनाज मंडी में धान की फसल के खरीद के प्रबंधों का जायजा लेने के लिए पूर्व मंत्री जगमोहन सिंह कंग ने मंडी का दौरा किया। इस मौके कंग ने किसानों, आढ़तियों और खरीद एजेंसियों अधिकारियों से बातचीत करते हुए किसानों को मंडी में किसी प्रकार की मुश्किल न आने देने की हिदायत की।

कंग ने कहा कि कैप्टन सरकार की ओर से किसानों की फसलों की खरीद करने संबंधी ठोस प्रबंध किए गए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि मंडियों में किसी तरह की परेशानी पेश नहीं आने दी जाएगी। बल्कि मंडियों में फसल का दाना-दाना खरीदा जा रहा है। कंग ने कहा कि खिजराबाद मंडी में वरदाने की आ रही समस्या को तुरंत अधिकारियों से संपर्क करके हल करवाने की हिदायत की गई है।

जबकि कुराली अनाज मंडी में सभी प्रबंध ठीक चल रहे हैं। इस मौके चेयरमैन कृपाल सिंह ने बताया कि इस बार कुराली अनाज मंडी में पिछले वर्ष की तुलना में अधिक फसल आई है। मंडी सुपरवाइजर कुलबीर सिंह ने बताया कि पिछले वर्ष अब तक 480570 क्विंटल फसल आई थी।

जबकि इस बार यह आंकड़ा 505770 क्विंटल पहुंच गया है तथा अभी लगभग 5 हजार क्विंटल और फसल आने की उम्मीद है। इस मौके चेयरमेन कृपाल सिंह के अतिरिक्त सैक्रेटरी राजवीर सिंह, जसवीर राठौर, आढ़ती एसोसिएशन के प्रधान संजय मित्तल, रमाकांत कालिया, हैप्पी धीमान, दिनेश गोतम, हैप्पी वर्मा आदि भी उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें