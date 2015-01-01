पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:मोबाइल और नकदी छीनने की वारदातों को अंजाम देने वाले दो आरोपियों को पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

कुराली4 घंटे पहले
मजदूरों से मोबाइल छीनने की वारदातें करने वाले गिरफ्तार किए नौजवान।

स्थानीय पुलिस ने गांव चनालो के फोकल पॉइंट में प्रवासी मजदूरों से मोबाइल और नकदी छीनने जैसी वारदातों को अंजाम देने वाले दो नौजवानों को गिरफ्तार करके उनके पास से 15 मोबाइल फोन और हाथों से तैयार किए हथियार बरामद किए है। इस संबंधी पुलिस द्वारा केस दर्ज करके आगे की कार्रवाई की जा रही है।

इस संबंधी जानकारी देते हुए सिटी थाने के एसएचओ गुरप्रीत सिंह ने बताया कि सीनियर पुलिस कप्तान सतिंद्र सिंह, रवजोत कौर और डीएसपी बिक्रमजीत सिंह बराड़ के दिशा निर्देशों तहत नशों और स्नैचिंग जैसी वारदातों को अंजाम देने वाले को काबू करने के लिए शुरू की मुहिम तहत एएसआई अवतार सिंह के नेतृत्व में पुलिस पार्टी ने कुराली नगर काउंसिल के अंतर्गत आते गांव चनालो के फोकल पॉइंट में हो रही वारदातों को लेकर नाकेबंदी की हुई थी।

इसी दौरान पुलिस पार्टी ने जूपिटर स्कूटर पर आ रहे दो नौजवानों को रोक कर उनसे पूछताछ करते हुए चेकिंग की। इस चेकिंग दौरान उनके स्कूटर की डिगी में से 5 मोबाइल फोन बरामद हुए। लेकिन वे इसके बारे में कोई सही जबाव नहीं दे सके। इसी दौरान पुलिस पार्टी ने उक्त नौजवानों की जेबों की तालाशी ली तो एक नौजवान की जेब में से 55 ग्राम और दूसरे नौजवान के पास से 60 ग्राम नशीला पाउडर बरामद हुआ।

एसएचओ गुरप्रीत सिंह ने बताया कि दोनों नौजवानों की पहचान कमलप्रीत सिंह और सुखविंद्र सिंह वासी काइनौर के तौर पर हुई। उन्होंने बताया कि दोनों नौजवानों से नशीला पाउडर बरामद होने के अतिरिक्त कुल 15 मोबाइल फोन और दो हाथों से तैयार किए हथियार बरामद हुए है जो वारदात को अंजाम देने के समय प्रयोग करते थे।

गुरप्रीत सिंह ने बताया कि इनसे बरामद हुए मोबाइल फोनों की पहचान करवाने के बाद दोनो के खिलाफ एनडीपीएस एक्ट की धारा 21-61-85 के अतिरिक्त 379बी, 323, 341, 34 आईपीएस के तहस केस दर्ज कर लिया गया है। उन्होंने बताया इनसे ओर भी जानकारी मिलने की उम्मीद है।

