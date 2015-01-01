पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

उद्घघाटन:लाखों की लागत से तैयार हुए पब्लिक पार्क बढ़ाएंगे सुंदरता

कुराली2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर की सुंदरता को लेकर स्थानीय वार्ड नंबर 6 और वार्ड नंबर 4 में लाखों रुपए की लागत से बनाए गए पब्लिक पार्कों का उद्घघाटन पूर्व मंत्री जगमोहन सिंह कंग ने किया।

इन पार्कों में बच्चों के लिए अलग-अलग प्रकार के झूले भी लगाए गए है। चिल्ड्रन पार्कों का उद्घघाटन करने उपरांत संबोधित करते हुए पूर्व मंत्री जगमोहन सिंह कंग ने कहा कि शहर की सुंदरता को बढ़ाने और शहर वासियों की मुख्य मांग को लेकर अलग-अलग जगहों पर लाखों रुपए की लागत से पब्लिक पार्क बनाए जा रहे है। उन्होंने बताया कि इन पार्कों में लोगों के सैर करने के लिए फुटपाथ, रंग-बिरंगे फूल पौधों के अतिरिक्त बच्चों के मनोरंजन के लिए अलग-अलग प्रकार के झूले लगाए जा रहे है। कंग ने बताया कि इसके अतिरिक्त गांव चनालो, सिंघपुरा रोड और बस स्टैंड के पीछे भी आलीशान पब्लिक पार्क बनाए जा रहे है।

जिनमें सैर करने, ओपन जिम, झूले आदि भी लगाए जा रहे है। उन्होंने कहा कि इससे पहले भी सिसवां रोड पर चावला रेस्टोरेंट के पास महरुम हरिंद्र धीमान की याद में पब्लिक पार्क बनाया गया था जिसका आज लोग आनंद ले रहे है। इस मौके सिटी कांग्रेस के प्रधान नंदीपाल बंसल और सिटी यूथ कांग्रेस रमाकांत कालीया ने शहर की सुंदरता के लिए अलग-अलग वार्डों में लाखों रुपए की लागत से बनाए जा रहे पब्लिक पार्कों के लिए पूर्व मंत्री का अभार व्यक्त करते हुए कहा कि ये पार्क जहां शहर को सुंदरता प्रदान करेगें वही शहरवासियों को भी इन पार्को में सैर करने का लाभ मिलेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें