पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

क्रियान्वयन:मनेरगा स्कीम से शुरू हुआ सड़क निर्माण का काम

कुराली4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

गांव रकौली में बनाए गए जवाहर नवोदय विद्यालय को जाने वाली रास्ते की हालत खस्ता होने कारण पिछले काफी समय से स्टूडेंट्स और आम लोगों को भारी परेशानी झेलनी पड़ रही थी। लेकिन अब मनरेगा स्कीम तहत इस सड़क को बनाने का काम शुरू हो गया है जिसका उद्घघाटन पूर्व मंत्री जगमोहन सिंह कंग ने किया।

गांव रकौली से जवाहर नवोदय विद्यालय को जाता लगभग डेढ़ किलोमीटर का रास्ता बिल्कुल कच्चा था। रास्ते की इस खस्ता हालत कारण जहां विद्यालय के स्टूडेंट्स को भारी समस्या का सामना करना पड़ रहा था। वहीं उनके अभिभावकों को भी भारी परेशानी झेलनी पड़ रही थी।

लेकिन अब मनरेगा स्कीम तहत इस सड़क को बनाने का काम शुरू हो गया है और डेढ़ किलोमीटर की बनाई जा रही सड़क पर 21 लाख रुपए खर्च किए जा रहे है। इस मौके पूर्व मंत्री जगमोहन सिंह कंग ने कहा कि लाखों रुपयों की लागत से बनने वाली इस सड़क की चौड़ाई 11 फुट होगी और इस सड़क के बनने से स्टूडेंट्स और आम लोगों को भारी राहत मिलेगी।

इस मौके कंग ने कहा कि कैप्टन सरकार गांवों और शहरों में विकास के कार्य करवाए जा रहे है। उन्होंने कहा कि हलके गांवों में शिक्षा,सेहत और सड़कों जैसी मूल सुविधाओं को पहल के आधार पर ध्यान दिया जा रहा है।

उन्होंने कहा कि इसके अतिरिक्त सोहाली-नगलीयां फ्लाईओवर का काम भी पूरे जोरों पर चल रहा है। जबकि सियामीपुर टप्परीयां के पुल भी जल्दी बनवाया जाएगा। इस मौके हरी चंद्र, रवि नंदन, सरपंच मनजीत कौर, रविंद्र सिंह, गुरमीत सिंह और हरजीत सिंह आदि भी उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें