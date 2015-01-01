पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

क्रियान्वयन:एयरपोर्ट रोड को कंडी क्षेत्र के साथ जोड़ने वाली सड़क का काम शुरू

कुराली4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

एयरपोर्ट वाली सड़क को कंडी क्षेत्र के साथ जोड़ने वाली सड़क का निर्माण करने जल्दी शुरू हो रहा है। 200 फुट चौड़ाई वाली लगभग 9 किलोमीटर बनने वाली इस सड़क के प्रोजेक्ट पर 120 करोड़ रुपए खर्च किए जा रहे हैं और इस सड़क के बनने से कंडी क्षेत्र के लोगों को भी भारी राहत मिलेगी।

पूर्व मंत्री जगमोहन सिंह कंग ने बताया कि यह सड़क गमाडा की ओर से बनाई जा रही है जो कि 9 किलोमीटर लंबी होगी और इस सड़क की चौड़ाई 200 फुट होगी। उन्होंने बताया कि इस प्रोजेक्ट पर 120 करोड़ रुपए खर्च किए जा रहे है।

उन्होंने बताया कि यह सड़क एयरपोर्ट रोड को सन्नी एन्क्लेव खरड़, ठसक, हुसैनपुर, पलहेड़ी और रानी माजरा को होते हुए ओमेक्स के पास आकर मिलेगी। उन्होंने बताया कि इस गांव ठसके के पास एक पुल भी बनाया जाएगा। कंग ने बताया कि इस सड़क से कंडी क्षेत्र के सैकड़ों गांवों के लोगों को भी राहत मिलगी तथा अब उनको कुराली से घूम कर जाने की बजाए सीधे ही इस सड़क से एयरपोर्ट रोड पर जा सकेंगे। कंग ने बताया कि इस प्रोजेक्ट के बनने से हलके का सर्व-पक्षीय विकास भी होगा।

उन्होंने बताया कि इस प्रोजेक्ट का नींव पत्थर की रस्म कैबिनेट मंत्री सुखविंद्र सिंह सरकारीया की ओर से निभाए जाने थी लेकिन किसी अहम कार्य कारण वे नहीं आ सके। इस मौके क्षेत्र वासियों ने कैबिनेट मंत्री खविंद्र सिंह सरकारीया और जगमोहन सिंह कंग का आभार व्यक्त किया। वहीं लोगों ने बताया कि इस सड़क के बनने से कंडी क्षेत्र के लोगों को काफी राहत मिलेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें