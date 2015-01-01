पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्नैचिंग की वारदात:बैंक में पैसे जमा करवाने आई बुजुर्ग महिला से स्नैचर नकदी छीन कर फरार

कुराली2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
स्नैचिंग होने के बारे में जानकारी देते हुए बुजुर्ग महिला दर्शना देवी।
  • घटना सीसीटीवी कैमरों में कैद हुई, जल्द ही स्नैचर को पकड़ने की मांग

स्थानीय खालसा स्कूल के सामने एसबीआई बैंक में पैसे जमा करवाने गई बुजुर्ग महिला से स्नैचर हजारों की नकदी छीन कर फरार हो गए। बुजुर्ग महिला से नकदी छीनने की घटना आसपास लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरों में भी कैद हो गई। पुलिस द्वारा मौके पर पहुंच कर सीसीटीवी कैमरों की जांच करके कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है।

इस संबंधी जानकारी देते हुए स्थानीय वार्ड नंबर 3 फतेहपुरीया मोहल्ले की रहने वाली बुजुर्ग महिला दर्शना देवी ने बताया कि वह अपने घर से एसबीआई बैंक में 45 हजार 500 रुपए जमा करवाने के लिए आई थी। उसने बताया कि किसी कारण बैंक में यह पैसे जमा नहीं हुए और वह बैंक से घर को वापस जा रही थी तो पीछे से सफेद रंग की एक्टिवा पर आए दो नौजवान, जिन्होंने अपने मुंह ढके हुए थे।

उन्होंने उसके हाथ में से पैसों वाला बैग झपट लिया जिसमें हजारों की नकदी के अतिरिक्त बैंक की कापी और चाबियां भी थी। दर्शना देवी ने बताया कि वह उनके पीछे भी भागी लेकिन स्नैचर अपनी एक्टिवा पर सिसवां रोड की ओर से भाग निकले।

स्नैचिंग होने की घटना संबंधी सूचना मिलते ही सिटी एसएचओ गुरप्रीत सिंह और पुलिस मुलाजिम मौके पर पहुंच गए और उन्होंने आसपास लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरो की चैकिंग कर उनकी फुटेज भी ली। एसएचओ गुरप्रीत सिंह ने बताया कि स्नैचरों की वारदात संबंधी फुटेेज ले ली गई और जल्दी ही उनको गिरफतार कर लिया जाएगा।

