लापरवाही से बढ़ता खतरा:त्योहारों में बिना मास्क घूमने वालों से कोरोना बढ़ने का खतरा

कुराली4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
कुराली के माता रानी चौक में लगी भीड़।
  • दो गज की दूरी बनाए रखने व बिना मास्क घूमने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई किए जाने की मांग की

देश में कोरोना के बढ़ रहे केसों को लेकर जहां सरकारों और सेहत विभाग द्वारा लोगों को इस महामारी से बचने के लिए निरंतर निर्देश जारी किए जा रहे हैं। वही लोगों में इस बीमारी के प्रति लापरवाही बढ़ती जा रही है। त्योहारों को लेकर शहर की मार्केंट्स में लोगों की भीड़ निरंतर बढ़ रही है और लोगों द्वारा सरकारी हिदायतों की अवहेलना की जा रही है।

लोगों ने प्रशासन से दो गज की दूरी और बिना मास्क के बाजारों में घूमने वालो के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने की मांग की है ताकि त्योहारों में महामारी को बढ़ने से रोका जा सके।त्योहारों को लेकर स्थानीय शहर के माता रानी चौक, सब्जी मंडी और मेन बाजार में दुकानदारों द्वारा अपने समान बाहर सजाकर रखने कारण यहां पर जगह की तंगी हो गई और तंग जगह कारण इन जगहों पर भीड़ लग जाती है।

जिस कारण लोगों का निकलना भी मुश्किल हो गया है। सेहत विभाग द्व्रारा त्योहार के सीजन में कोरोना महामारी बढ़ने के अनुमान लगाए जा रहे और लोगों को भीड़ वाली जगहों पर जाने से परहेज करने, दो गज की दूरी रखने तथा मास्क लगाने के निर्देश जारी किए जा रहे है लेकिन शहर में सरकारी की इन हिदायतों को लोगों द्वारा पूरी तरह से अनदेखा किया जा रहा है।

त्योहारों को लेकर जहां समान बेचने वाले बिना मास्क लगाए अपना समान बेचने में लगे हुए हैं। वहीं बाजार में खरीदारी कर रहे लोग भी बिना मास्क के ही घूम रहे हैं जिस कारण महामारी के बढ़ने का खतरा बना हुआ है। त्योहारों के चलते शहर बाजार में रेहड़ी और फड़ी वालों का कब्जा भी बढ़ने के अतिरिक्त चौको में टैंट लगा लिए है जिस कारण बाजार में भीड़ ज्यादा बढ़ गई है।

शहरवासियों ने जिला प्रशासन से बाजार में लगने वाली भीड़ दौरान दो गज की दूरी और मास्क न पहनने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई किए जाने की मांग की है ताकि त्योहारों के सीजन में कोरोना महामारी को बढ़ने से रोका जा सके। शहरवासियों ने भीड़ बढ़ने से रोकने के लिए चौक में पुलिस मुलाजिम तैनात करने और वाहनों को बाजार में दाखिल होने से रोकने के लिए प्रबंध किए जाने की भी मांग की है।

