क्राइम:ऑटो में ऊंची आवाज में डैक लगाने की रंजिश बनी कत्ल का कारण

मोहाली5 घंटे पहले
मुलजिम व बरामद हथियारों संबंधी जानकारी देते हुए एसपी रवजोत ग्रेवाल
  • ऑटो चालक के कत्ल मामले में 3 नौजवान गिरफ्तार,तेजधार हथियार किए बरामद

माजरी ब्लॉक के अंतर्गत आते गांव महरमपुर-टप्परीयां के नौजवान के कत्ल मामले को हल करने में पुलिस ने सफलता प्राप्त की है। ऑटो में ऊंची आवाज में डैक लगाने की रजिंश को लेकर हुए इस कत्ल के मामले में पुलिस ने तीन लोगों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। पुलिस द्वारा जांच और आगे की कार्रवाई की जा रही है।

थाना माजरी में की प्रैस काॅन्फ्रेंस को संबोधित करते हुए एसपी मोहाली (दिहाती) रवजोत ग्रेवाल,आईपीएस और थाना माजरी के एसएचओ हिम्मत सिंह ने बताया कि महरमपुर टप्परीयां के नौजवान अवतार सिंह जो कि ऑटो चलाता था,उसका शव गांव के बाहरी तरफ खिजराबाद सड़क पर से मिला था।

जिस पर तेजधार हथियारों के हमले के निशान थे। उन्होंने बताया कि मृतक अवतार सिंह माजरी से कुराली को आॅटो चलाता था। उन्होंने बताया कि कत्ल के इस मामले की टैकनिकल और साइबर टीमों के अतिरिक्त खुफियां तंत्र की ओर से की जांच ने इस मामले को हल करने में काफी मदद की।

एसपी रवजोत ग्रेवाल ने बताया कि जांच दौरान पता चला कि यह कत्ल महरमपुर टप्परीयां के ही कुलबीर सिंह नामक नौजवान ने अपने दो रिश्तेदारों के साथ मिल कर किया है। उन्होंने बताया कि मृतक अवतार सिंह ऑटो में ऊंची आवाज में डैक लगाने का आदि था। जिसको लेकर उनकी तकरार हो चुकी थी।

उन्होंने बताया कि इस रंजिश को लेकर ही कुलबीर सिंह ने घटना वाली रात रिश्ते में भाई लगते अपने दो रिश्तेदारों जसवीर सिंह लाढी और गुरदीप सिंह गोगी दोनों वासी गांव लोहारी जिला रोपड़ के साथ मिलकर अवतार सिंह को घर जाते समय खिजराबाद-महरमपुर टप्परीयां सड़क पर घेर लिया और उस पर तेजधार हथियारों के साथ हमला करके उसको मौत के घाट उतार दिया।

रवजोत ग्रेवाल ने बताया कि कुलवीर सिंह खिजराबाद से महरमपुर टप्परीयां को जाने वाली सड़क पर अंडों की रेहड़ी लगाता है जबकि दूसरे दो कथित दोषी जसवीर सिंह लाढी और गुरदीप सिंह गोगी जो कि पेेंटर है और घरों में रंग रोगन का काम करते है।

उन्होंने बताया कि तीनो को एसएचओ हिम्मत सिंह के नेतृत्व वाली टीम द्वारा गिरफ्तार करने उपरांत माननीय अदालत में पेश किया गया और अदालत ने उनको पुलिस रिमांड पर भेज दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि मुलजिमों की निशानदेही पर घटना को अंजाम देने के लिए प्रयोग किए तेजधार हथियार भी बरामद कर लिए गए है।

एसपी रवजोत कौर ग्रेवाल और एसएचओ हिम्मत सिंह ने बताया कि इस मामले की ओर जांच और मुलजिमों से पूछताछ की जा रही है। यह बात उलेखनीय है कि अवतार सिंह के इस कत्ल मामले को लेकर माजरी पुलिस ने मृतक की पत्नी हरवीर कौर के ब्यानों पर कथित कत्ल का मामला दर्ज किया था।

