जांच:मिशन तंदरुस्त पंजाब मुहिम तहत गन्ना घुलाडि़यों पर टीम ने की चेकिंग

कुरालीएक घंटा पहले
घुलाड़ी पर चेकिंग करते हुए टीम।
  • मालिकों को रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाने व गुड़-शक्कर को ढककर रखने की हिदायत

मिशन तंदरुस्त पंजाब मुहिम तहत ब्लॉक माजरी के अंतर्गत चलने वाली गुड़ तैयार करने वाली घुलाड़ियों पर उप-मजिस्ट्रेट खरड़ हिमांशु जैन के आदेशों पर शुगर मिल मोरिंडा और कृषि विभाग की सांझी टीम ने चेकिंग की। इस चेकिंग दौरान माहिरों ने गुड़-शक्कर की गुणवत्ता, क्वालटी चैक करने के अतिरिक्त घुलाड़ी मालिकों को रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाने की हिदायत की।

शुगर मिल मोरिंडा के डायेक्टर नरदेव सिंह, कृषि अफसर डॉ. गुरबचन सिंह, सर्वेयर भूपिंद्र सिंह और सविंद्र कुमार वाली टीम ने ब्लॉक माजरी में अलग-अलग जगहों पर चल रही गुड़ और शक्कर बनाने वाली घुलड़ियों पर चेकिंग की। इस मौके माहिरों ने गुड़ और शक्कर में किसी प्रकार के रसायन डाले जाने की गहराई से जांच की।

इस मौके नरदेव सिंह और डॉ. गुरबचन सिंह ने बताया कि गन्ना घुलाड़ियों की रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाने के लिए हिदायतें जारी की जा रही है, ताकि बिना किसी मिलावट के गुड़ और शक्कर तैयार हो और मिलावट पर नकेल कसी जा सके। उन्होंने कहा कि रजिस्ट्रेशन वाली घुलाड़ियों पर तैयार किए जाने वाले गुड़ तथा शक्कर की क्वालटी हेल्थ विभाग द्वारा भी चैक करवाई जाएगी।

