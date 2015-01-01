पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

नियुक्ति:भाजपा मंडल की मीटिंग में नई पदाधिकारियों का चयन, विमल कौर बनी मंडल की उप प्रधान

कुरालीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नवनियुक्त पदाधिकारियों को सम्मानित करते हुए।
  • विचार विमर्श करते हुए भाजपा मंडल और महिला मोर्चा की नई नियुक्तियां की

स्थानीय भाजपा मंडल की एक मीटिग मंडल प्रधान पवन कुमार पम्मा की अध्यक्षता में हुई। इस मीटिंग में महिला मोर्चा पंजाब की कार्यकारणी मेंबर मानसी चौधरी विशेष तौर पर उपस्थित हुई। इस मीटिंग में नगर काउंसिल चुनावों और शहर में पार्टी को ओर मजबूत करने पर विचार विमर्श करते हुए भाजपा मंडल और महिला मोर्चा की नई नियुक्तियां की गई।

प्रधान पवन कुमार पम्मा की देखरेख में करवाई गई। इस मीटिंग को संबोधित करते हुए मानसी चौधरी, जिला सचिव तरसेम भगीरथ,गुरदीप सिंह और गुरमीत कौर ने कहा कि इस बार होने वाले नगर काउंसिल चुनावों में भारतीय जनता पार्टी अहम रोल अदा करेगी। उन्होंने कहा कि नगर काउंसिल चुनावों में भाजपा अपने मजबूत साथियों को उतारेगी और सभी वार्डों में रिकाॅर्ड तोड़ जीत प्राप्त करेगी।

इसी मीटिंग दौरान विमल कौर भाजपा मंडल कुराली की उप-प्रधान नियुक्त किए जाने के अतिरिक्त पूजा रानी को महिला मोर्चा कुराली की जनरल सेक्रेटरी और भूपिंद्र कौर को सेक्रेटरी नियुक्त किया गया। इस उपरांत काउंसिल चुनाव लड़ने वाले पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं से विचार विमर्श किया गया और चुनाव को जीतने के लिए बनाई जाने वाली रणनीति पर सभी के विचार लिए गए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें